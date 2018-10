Despite the legal bar, consumption of marijuana also known as weed or cannabis is so high in Pakistan’s economic capital Karachi under the nose of law enforcers that it has been ranked the second-largest consumer of the illegal item among the cities of the world.This was revealed by a survey, ‘ 2018 Cannabis Price Index’ conducted by Seedo, an Israel-based firm that sells devices to grow weed at home. Karachi stands second with 41.95 tons per year consumption, while New York tops the list with 77.44 tons.Across the border, India’s Delhi and Mumbai ranked among the world’s top 10 cities with the highest rates of cannabis, confirmed the study. New Delhi ranked third in the list with 38.26 per year consumption, while Mumbai is at sixth position with 32.38 tons.As per the study, cheapest cannabis is available in the three south Asia cities with approximately priced from Rs.100 to Rs.500/ per gramme of lower qualitySeedo says, “The study began first by selecting 120 cities across the world, including locations where cannabis is currently legal, illegal and partially legal, and where marijuana consumption data is available. Then, they looked into the price of weed per gram in each city”.Rates of weed from cities are based on the “crowd-sourced city-level surveys adjusted to World Drug Report 2017 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, ” it added.According to QZ, conversations around legalising the consumption of cannabis for medicinal purposes have been gaining ground in India. In 2015, a member of parliament pushed to legalise marijuana, citing the benefits of consuming weed.