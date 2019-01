The Venezuelan authorities are preparing to sell 15 tons of gold to the UAE in the coming days, amid the continuation of the severe political economic crisis in the Latin American country.The Venezuelan central bank plans to sell 15 tonnes of gold reserves available in its coffers to UAE authorities, which are expected to pay with euro money, the agency quoted a senior official source in Caracas as saying.The source told the agency that the operation was launched on January 26 when a flight from Venezuela with a 3 tons demo of gold reached the UAE.