Reuters: UAE to order 12 L-15 planes from China as it diversify suppliers

UAE to order 12 L-15 planes from China as it diversify suppliers - news agencyReuters
1 minute read
Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates plans to order 12 L-15 light attack planes from China, with the option of purchasing 36 more, the UAE state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.
The purchase is part of the oil-rich Gulf state's efforts to diversify weapon suppliers, it said, citing a defence ministry statement.
The UAE air force operates mainly American-made F-16 and French-made Mirage fighters. It ordered Rafale jets from France last year.
