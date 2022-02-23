What's new

Reuters: UAE to order 12 L-15 planes from China as it diversify suppliers

F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

FULL MEMBER
Feb 27, 2021
1,120
0
2,065
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom

UAE to order 12 L-15 planes from China as it diversify suppliers - news agency

Reuters


1 minute read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates plans to order 12 L-15 light attack planes from China, with the option of purchasing 36 more, the UAE state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.
The purchase is part of the oil-rich Gulf state's efforts to diversify weapon suppliers, it said, citing a defence ministry statement.
The UAE air force operates mainly American-made F-16 and French-made Mirage fighters. It ordered Rafale jets from France last year.

www.reuters.com

UAE to order 12 L-15 planes from China as it diversify suppliers - news agency

The United Arab Emirates plans to order 12 L-15 light attack planes from China, with the option of purchasing 36 more, the UAE state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

S
Hot deals for LIFT planes in the Middle East, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
3K
sami_1
S
Imran Khan
US warns of ‘missile or drone attacks’ in UAE travel advisory
Replies
0
Views
221
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
dBSPL
UAE Wants to Expand Defense Cooperation with Turkiye
Replies
4
Views
332
dBSPL
dBSPL
The SC
Russia-UAE eye win-win Su-75 stealth fighter deal
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
Zarvan
UAE's Calidus now producing armoured vehicles
Replies
0
Views
393
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom