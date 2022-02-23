Reuters: UAE to order 12 L-15 planes from China as it diversify suppliers

UAE to order 12 L-15 planes from China as it diversify suppliers - news agency ​

1 minute readFeb 23 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates plans to order 12 L-15 light attack planes from China, with the option of purchasing 36 more, the UAE state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.The purchase is part of the oil-rich Gulf state's efforts to diversify weapon suppliers, it said, citing a defence ministry statement.The UAE air force operates mainly American-made F-16 and French-made Mirage fighters. It ordered Rafale jets from France last year.