Reuters' racism is fully exposed： ugly photos for Chinese athletes

313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
This is common practice in western media. Muslims have faced this for 30 years. Whenever there is something negative reported, they'll put a picture of muslims in the background.
 
thewayoftheworld

Feb 10, 2017
Anglo and western society are plague with racial supremacy. No wonder they are OK with murdering millions while portraying themselves as human right defender.
 
Feb 3, 2016
Iam still wondering why do the semitic jews muslims and christians of the M.E have to suffer in accomodating the caucasian refugees for the war crimes done by aryan germania?
 
Jul 25, 2013
I also see particularly Al Jazeera correspondent for Indonesia ( first is Dutch women and then Indian women ) like to shoot any thing that is bad in Indonesia. Just dont know why AJ still uses foreign journalist for its correspondent in Jakarta, why not using Indonesian citizen as they use Pakistani/Lebanese/Iranian/Arabs for their correspondents in their respective countries.

Even DW uses Indonesian correspondents and they have 2. Similar also happen with CNA (Singapore)

Just look Indonesian DW correspondent English, this is basically Indonesian English accents and very clear

 
Sep 9, 2016
The pathetic-ness is overwhelming, the anglo wankers are probably the most insecure species in the world.
 
