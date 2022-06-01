Reuters: Germany to buy 60 Chinook helicopters

"支奴干有一个致命的缺陷，诚然双旋翼的设计让其稳定性更高，不过与此同时它的机动性就差了很多。随着各国先进武器装备的不断更新，“支奴干”未来在战场上的存活率将会越来越低。"

Google translation:

The Chinook has a fatal flaw. It is true that the dual rotor design makes it more stable, but at the same time it is much less maneuverable. With the continuous updating of advanced weapons and equipment in various countries, the survival rate of "Chinooks" on the battlefield will become lower and lower in the future.