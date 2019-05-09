What's new

Reuters: Event that caused Brazil trial for Chinese vaccine to be suspended was suicide

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...uspended-was-suicide-tv-cultura-idINKBN27Q2LF
Event that caused Brazil trial for Chinese vaccine to be suspended was suicide: TV Cultura
By Reuters Staff
1 MIN READ

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The severe adverse event which caused the Brazilian health regulator to suspend trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac was a suicide, broadcaster TV Cultura reported on Tuesday.

TV Cultura said it had seen the coroner’s report for the person in question, which had shown the trial volunteer had taken their own life.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer
Brazilian President had no choice but to but Sinovac earlier, then this week Pfizer suddenly announced they too were successful so the abrupt change of tone and sudden spread of info war of a 'defective' vaccine. Its made by a local Brazilian institute together with Sinovac, they Co ld have gotten cheaper and better tested vaccine. Too bad if they want to play the race card.
 
Brazilian President had no choice but to but Sinovac earlier, then this week Pfizer suddenly announced they too were successful so the abrupt change of tone and sudden spread of info war of a 'defective' vaccine. Its made by a local Brazilian institute together with Sinovac, they Co ld have gotten cheaper and better tested vaccine. Too bad if they want to play the race card.
Brazil hates China, but they need Chinese technology. Sinovac has fallen into their trap. Many documents and prototypes related to vaccine technology fell into the hands of Brazilians. They can either rebuild Sinovac's vaccine or rely on sinovac's technology to develop their own vaccine.

The bird died and the bow was abandoned
 
