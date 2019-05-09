Reuters: Event that caused Brazil trial for Chinese vaccine to be suspended was suicide



Event that caused Brazil trial for Chinese vaccine to be suspended was suicide: TV Cultura

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The severe adverse event which caused the Brazilian health regulator to suspend trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac was a suicide, broadcaster TV Cultura reported on Tuesday.



TV Cultura said it had seen the coroner’s report for the person in question, which had shown the trial volunteer had taken their own life.



