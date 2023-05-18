What's new

Reunification could help build a stronger China nation

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Reunification could help build a stronger China nation​

By Brian Sokutu
18 May 2023

The China-Taiwan conflict has its roots in the Chinese Civil War, which took place from 1927-1950.

In his book The Governance of China, Chinese President Xi Xinping speaks passionately about the reunification of China, in making a clarion call to the nation.

Says Xi: “Resolving the Taiwan question and realising China’s complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakeable commitment of the Communist Party of China.

“It is also a shared aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the of Chinese nation. We will uphold the one China principle and the 1992 Consensus – advancing towards a peaceful national reunification.

“All of us, compatriots on both side of the Taiwan Straits, must come together and move forward in unison – creating a bright future for national rejuvenation.”

While most of the international community, including the United Nations and South Africa, have adopted a one China policy, a recent communique from the G7 group of foreign ministers – criticising Beijing’s attitude towards Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, East China Sea and South China Sea – has caused a stir.

China has made solemn representations to Japan, host of the G7 meeting, over the communique, saying it showed “arrogance, prejudice and intention of containing China”.

Without going into history, it becomes uneasy for some people to understand Xi’s passion for a reunification – on whichever side of the border, you are dealing with the same nation.

The China-Taiwan conflict has its roots in the Chinese Civil War, which took place from 1927-1950, between the Nationalist Party of China (Kuomintang) and the Communist Party of China (CPC). The Nationalists, led by Chiang Kai-shek, lost the war and fled to the island of Taiwan.

The CPC, under the leadership of Mao Zedong,established the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland in 1949. Angered by the G7 take on reunification, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has maintained that Taiwan was “China’s sacred territory”.

Warning against “sowing discord and creating confrontation among regional countries”, Wang said: “Certain G7 members have been ignoring the principles of market economy and fair competition – abusing the concept of national security and using every means possible to suppress foreign companies.”

Wang has urged the bloc – comprising of the US, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada – “to reflect on their own problems, abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice; stopping pointing fingers at other countries with a sense of superiority”.

Dr Paul Tembe, expert on China and the current international geopolitical environment, put it this way: “There is a growing gulf between the East (China and Russia) and the West (led by the United States and European countries).

“Most countries, like South Africa, have maintained a one China policy, while the West, led by the US, has maintained an ambiguous policy towards Taiwan.

“All the happenings within the sphere of international relations should also not be seen in isolation of the upcoming watershed summit of Brics (grouping of emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) to be hosted by South Africa.”

With the growth in Brics membership and Saudi Arabia and Turkey showing interest in joining the grouping, “the dominance of the US dollar could be threatened”.

In whatever manner you look at the Taiwan question, reunification could help build a stronger China nation, peacefully and without conflict – fanned by the West.

Ikbal

Ikbal

Apr 19, 2023
Although I am not Chinese, I do support Chinese reunification. There needs to be a multi-polar world. Where USA will not lead it.

Look how sick and tired the world is of USA.
 
Rusty2

Rusty2

Apr 19, 2021
Ikbal said:
Although I am not Chinese, I do support Chinese reunification. There needs to be a multi-polar world. Where USA will not lead it.

Look how sick and tired the world is of USA.
Have you ever been to/lived in China?
Try it before you advocate for something you have no idea about.
 
Ikbal

Ikbal

Apr 19, 2023
Rusty2 said:
Have you ever been to/lived in China?
Try it before you advocate for something you have no idea about.
Most of the mainland Chinese see Taiwan as a renegade province.

Therefore we should support China's claim.

For a moron talking to Chinese expatriates is enough me.

Have you lived in China yourself?
 
Rusty2

Rusty2

Apr 19, 2021
Ikbal said:
Most of the mainland Chinese see Taiwan as a renegade province.

Therefore we should support China's claim.

For a moron talking to Chinese expatriates is enough me.

Have you lived in China yourself?
You have no idea what you are talking about.
And of course I have. I am not stupid to ask you such an obvious question that I would fail myself.
Again, try it before advocating things you have no idea about.

beijingwalker said:
Where and when? and we do you feel about it?
We already had this conversation years ago.
Of course you get paid per post, thus you would not remember one conversation amongst your tens of thousands you have made.
 
Ikbal

Ikbal

Apr 19, 2023
Rusty2 said:
You have no idea what you are talking about.
And of course I have. I am not stupid to ask you such an obvious question that I would fail myself.
Again, try it before advocating things you have no idea about.


We already had this conversation years ago.
Of course you get paid per post, thus you would not remember one conversation amongst your tens of thousands you have made.
Actually I do, you moron. Most Chinese of the CCP want Taiwan to be a province of mainland China, you idiot.

You didn't know that?
 
Rusty2

Rusty2

Apr 19, 2021
Ikbal said:
Hahaha, yeah sure...most Chinese I have talked to want Taiwan to be part of China again.
Most Chinese you know have gone through brainwashing called Patriotic Education

Ikbal said:
Actually I do, you moron. Most Chinese of the CCP want Taiwan to be a province of mainland China, you idiot.

You didn't know that?
Why are you getting so triggered that you need to start throwing personal insults?

*edit*
@Ikbal where did you go? You made personal insults, laughed like a donkey then ran away.
Come back and lets talk this out like adults.
 
