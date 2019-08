Members had been arguing on this website about Dr Shahid Masood comments about Israeli pilot in the custody of Pakistan.Despite Lt General Retd Mustafa in a sense backing up Dr Shahid Masood's comments people had been raising doubts and passed some really strong comments against Dr.I have written that as much as Dr Shahid Masood honesty concerned I have lots of doubts about it, but with the same token he is insisting on the capture of Israeli pilot, no comments by Pakistani government or establishment is made against it.Now a video on the youtube states that Haaretz demanding from Pakistan to return Israeli pilot.I will dig out further, but here is the video with caption from Haaretz.I don't know if this video is genuine or not. It could be a fake news, unless it is proven from the newspaper, which I am trying to search.It add to the debate we are having for few days on the forums. If someone has created this fake video, it is a dis-service to Pakistani cause, people should refrain from such activities.