Return of Hussain Haqqani

Hussain Haqqani who is by the way a certified "traitor" according to a SC judgement by non other than Qazi Faiz Essa is going to make a return soon by all indications. Najam Sethi who is a establishment favourite these days has predicted this and other tweets by informed journalists are pointing towards the same scenario too.



What benefits could Pakistan as a state gain by having Mr. Haqqani back to represent us?



Hussain Haqqani has a long history on actively campaigning against the interest of the Pakistani state. This would obviously mean a sort of submission of the Pakistani state.



The only logical conclusion to this new found grand vision would be to have Tarek Fatah also on-board.