Return of Hussain Haqqani

Winchester

Winchester

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 12, 2014
4,035
6
6,739
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hussain Haqqani who is by the way a certified "traitor" according to a SC judgement by non other than Qazi Faiz Essa is going to make a return soon by all indications. Najam Sethi who is a establishment favourite these days has predicted this and other tweets by informed journalists are pointing towards the same scenario too.

What benefits could Pakistan as a state gain by having Mr. Haqqani back to represent us?

Hussain Haqqani has a long history on actively campaigning against the interest of the Pakistani state. This would obviously mean a sort of submission of the Pakistani state.

The only logical conclusion to this new found grand vision would be to have Tarek Fatah also on-board.
 
Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
10,281
52
23,070
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
i have never seen such a worst, pathetic, low grade, unpopular, scared establishment in my life … RS level even Musharaf level was 100000 times better …
 
Winchester

Winchester

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 12, 2014
4,035
6
6,739
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
While we are at this, here is a totally organic report on ARY about Karachi people demanding return of Altaf Hussain

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514318370987933697

What his this guy done to be left out of this grand re-alignment?

images (12).jpeg
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
587
0
1,014
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
So if Hussain Haqqani returns to Pakistan, would he meet with Gen. Bajwa & Anjum to discuss maters of global security ?

After-all, Nawaz Sharif met Hamd-Ulla-Mohib and NS has been forgiven since.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 12, Members: 9, Guests: 3)

