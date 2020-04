There is an interesting thread about mechanization of PA and how PA is largely an infantry force. Given the global climate, buying brand new equipment seems out of the question, so I thought of a few things that could perhaps be bought second hand.Here are a few:PA is looking for a 50 ton diesel tank - theseems to fit the bill except these are not slated yet to be retired.Apparently these are possibly being retired. Would add some punch to PA infantry brigades on the cheap.Signalian pointed out that toyota pickups aren't ideal for COIN and something better protected may help - these Pumas could be acquired for a bargain, or so one can assume.Land Rovers. While not ideal for COIN, these can beef up the recon sections of the newly minted PA mechanized formations.Bridging for the mechanized divisions.- both from Italy and perhaps from Australia and other sources. Could be refurbished and quickly added to service.Australia- ASLAVs, Land Rovers, M198 towed howitzers, Tiger Attack helicoptersOther equipment that could be interesting:Mass manufactured widely and available at bargain basement prices from former Soviet states. While India is licence manufacturing these, Pak could pick them up for pennies second hand. There is a big disparity in APCs and IFVs between India and Pakistan, this could be a quick low cost and opportunistic solution.