What's new

Retired Uighur PLA soldier taking care of his fellow Uighur fallen PLA comerades from China India war for 47 years

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,110
1
59,645
Country
China
Location
China
Retired Uighur PLA soldier taking care of his fellow Uighur fallen PLA comerades from China India war for 47 years

1962年，中印边境战争爆发，艾买尔·依提和之前的新兵班长司马义·买买提从不同的方向开赴海拔4500多米的喀喇昆仑山边防前线。那一晚，星空浩渺，久别重逢的战友，知无不言。离别时刻，双方约定，将来生死未卜，如果谁活着，就为逝去的一方照顾家人，在清明时节，为对方清扫一下墓碑。

一语成谶，年轻气盛的一句戏言，却成了相互间的生死约定。

In 1962 Sino India border war, Xinjiang garrison was the first PLA unit engaged with advancing Indian troops, PLA Xinjiang garrison troops didn't have strength in number and heavy guns, but they fought bravely and many died in fighting superior enemies, Uighur PLA soldier 艾买尔·依提 was there in the fighting and witness many fellow Uighur PLA soldiers and officers sacrificed their lives in the battle, he himself was seriously injured and was saved by fellow soldiers, he believes that his was given a sencond life by his fellow fallen PLA comrades so he decided to use the rest of his life to take care of their graves.






 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,110
1
59,645
Country
China
Location
China
Everyday tons of People come to pay tribute to the fallen heros in the cemetery and 艾买尔·依提 volunteers to be their guide.
6eace6587413447598ad92725497c391.jpeg

cc81c6e0a0aa4d0982db0d2e586aaa11.jpeg

timg.jpg

55d9a054cb444ed09bc3eaee697005c2.jpeg



 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker Retired Uighur PLA soldier taking care of his fellow Uighur fallen PLA comerades for 47 years China & Far East 46
Foxtrot Alpha Featured How a retired Indian army officer trapped a Pakistani journalist into a web of lies CPEC 39
R What is the "Evidence" of "Corruption" Against Retired General Asim Saleem Bajwa? CPEC 2
C Tribute to Dhoni | All International 17266 Runs| MS Dhoni Retirement| Top Data Sports 4
PaklovesTurkiye A retired General as Administrator Karachi under CM Sindh? Pakistani Siasat 41
INS_Vikramaditya End of an era, Mahendra Singh Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket Members Club 85
Jyotish South Korean military retires its UH-1 Huey helicopters Air Warfare 0
ghazi52 Featured COAS meets retired, serving senior military officers to discuss regional security Pakistan Army 46
I Retired army major shot dead at Cox’s Bazar check-post Bangladesh Defence Forum 145
KeyBORED Warrior From a retired Indian army officer Military Forum 9

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top