Retired Uighur PLA soldier taking care of his fellow Uighur fallen PLA comerades from China India war for 47 years

1962年，中印边境战争爆发，艾买尔·依提和之前的新兵班长司马义·买买提从不同的方向开赴海拔4500多米的喀喇昆仑山边防前线。那一晚，星空浩渺，久别重逢的战友，知无不言。离别时刻，双方约定，将来生死未卜，如果谁活着，就为逝去的一方照顾家人，在清明时节，为对方清扫一下墓碑。一语成谶，年轻气盛的一句戏言，却成了相互间的生死约定。In 1962 Sino India border war, Xinjiang garrison was the first PLA unit engaged with advancing Indian troops, PLA Xinjiang garrison troops didn't have strength in number and heavy guns, but they fought bravely and many died in fighting superior enemies, Uighur PLA soldier 艾买尔·依提 was there in the fighting and witness many fellow Uighur PLA soldiers and officers sacrificed their lives in the battle, he himself was seriously injured and was saved by fellow soldiers, he believes that his was given a sencond life by his fellow fallen PLA comrades so he decided to use the rest of his life to take care of their graves.