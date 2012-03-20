What's new

Retired soldier calls PM Imran Khan live on TV: complains about not getting pension

Norwegian

Norwegian

Trango Towers said:
The fact you can contact the PM and complain...what an achievement.
Patwari journalist called PM Imran Khan live on TV only to check if calls were genuine

Patwari journalist called PM Imran Khan live to expose govt drama of live calls. Admitted he was wrong. Calls by people are indeed genuine 😂😂😂 @Trango Towers @waz @Patriot forever @Path-Finder @AZ1 @ghazi52 @koolio @muhammadhafeezmalik @El Sidd @Del @Dual Wielder @koolio @Zibago @ghazi52...
Max

Max

He may have misbehaved with MAG's staff.

Why he isn't providing NOC, someone told me once that armed forces Pensioners have to provide alive certificate to MAG office every 3 to 6 month to get pension of Alive (which is more than what relative of deceased person get) so to check it, they require such NOCs aka alive certificate time to time which I think is painful for soldiers.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Max said:
He may have misbehaved with MAG's staff.

Why he isn't providing NOC, someone told me once that armed forces Pensioners have to provide alive certificate to MAG office every 3 to 6 month to get pension of Alive (which is more than what relative of deceased person get) so to check it, they require such NOCs aka alive certificate time to time which I think is painful for soldiers.
let see if the culprit dicplined or not
probably not but examples have to be made
 
