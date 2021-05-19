Retired Pakistan Air Force Transport Aircrafts

BRISTOL TYPE 170 FREIGHTER

(1950-1966)​

The Bristol Type 170 Freighter was a British twin-engine aircraft designed and built by the Bristol Aeroplane Company as both a freighter and airliner, although its best known use is as an air ferry to carry cars and their passengers over relatively short distances.The Bristol Type 170 was designed originally as a rugged, heavy duty transport to operate from unimproved airstrips. The Freighter is a somewhat bulbous and cumbersome-looking aircraft. The square sectioned fuselage was designed to be clear of internal obstructions. The flight deck was high in the fuselage nose, accessed via a ladder. The cockpit sits atop the forward fuselage with two large clam shell doors at the nose.Purchased in early 1950s by Pakistan Air Force, 81 were delivered, Transport and communications Freighters of No.12 VIP Squadron were painted silver with a blue fuselage line and green propeller spinners; No.6 Squadron aircraft were painted with camouflage patterns and red spinners; the Transport Conversion Squadron aircraft had brown spinners.Phased out in 1966 and replaced with C-130 aircraft.