Retired Pakistan Air Force Transport Aircrafts

Retired aircrafts of Pakistan Air Force
Type
Origin
Class
Role
Introduced
Retired
Total
Notes
Chengdu F-7P Skybolt
|China
|Jet
|Interceptor
|1988
|2020
|120[1]
|Replaced by Block 1 and Block 11 JF-17 Thunders
|Shenyang FT-5
|China
|Jet
|Advanced Jet Trainer
|1975
|2012
|50
|Replaced by K-8P Karakorums
|Nanchang A-5III/C
|China
|Jet
|Attack
|1983
|2011
|~55
|Replaced by Block 1 JF-17 Thunders
|Shenyang F-6
|China
|Jet
|Fighter
|1965
|2002
|253
|Replaced by F-7Ps and F-7PGs
|Lockheed T-33
T-33A
RT-33A
|US
|Jet
|Trainer
|1955
|1993
|21
|15 T-33A trainers, 6 RT-33A reconnaissance variant. Replaced by T-37s and K-8P Karakorums
|Kaman HH-43B
|US
|Helicopter
|Search and rescue
|1964
|1993
|4
|4 in service in June 1972[6] and November 1993.
|Martin B-57 Canberra
|US
|Jet
|Bomber
|1959
|1985
|28
|2 x RB-57F and 2 x RB-57B served with No.24 ELINT Squadron.24 served with No.31Wing.
|Grumman SA-16A Albatross
|US
|Propeller
|Patrol
|1950s
|1981
|4
|Search and Rescue, coastal patrol and maritime reconnaissance.[8]
|North American F-86 Sabre
|US
|Jet
|Fighter
|1955
|1980
|210
|120 x North American F-86F, 90 ex-Iranian Canadair CL-13B Sabre. Replaced by Mirage IIIs and Mirage 5s
|Lockheed F-104 Starfighter
|US
|Jet
|Fighter
|1961
|1972
|12
|10 x F-104A, 2 x F-104B.[9] under Royal Pakistan Air Scouts
|Sikorsky H-19D
|US
|Helicopter
|Search and rescue
|1950s
|1971
|8
|First helicopter operated by the PAF.
|North American T-6 Harvard
T-6G
|US
|Propeller
|Trainer
|1947
|1970s
|12
|Introduced on formation of the Royal Pakistan Air Force.
|Hawker Siddeley Trident
Trident 1E
|UK
|Jet
|Transport
|1967
|1970
|4
|VIP transport.
|Harbin H-5
|China
|Jet
|Bomber
|1966
|1969
|16
|Chinese-built Ilyushin Il-28, designated B-56 in the PAF. 16 aircraft[6]
|Bristol Freighter
|UK
|Propeller
|Transport
|1950s
|1966
|81
|Hawker Sea Fury
|UK
|Propeller
|Fighter
|1949
|1963
|~97
|~92 x FB 60. 5 x T-61 two-seat trainers. Replaced by F-104 Starfighters
|Vickers VC.1 Viking
|UK
|Propeller
|Transport
|1947
|1962
|1
|VIP transport. Preserved in the PAF Museum.
|Supermarine Attacker F Mk.1
|UK
|Jet
|Fighter
|1951
|1958
|36
|"De-navalised" Attacker with tail hook removed and wings "locked down".[13] First jet fighter in PAF service.
|de Havilland Tiger Moth
|UK
|Propeller
|Trainer
|1947
|1957
|7
|Biplane. Introduced on formation of the Royal Pakistan Air Force.
|Hawker Tempest II
|UK
|Propeller
|Fighter
|1947
|1956
|16
|Received on formation of the Royal Pakistan Air Force.
|Douglas Dakota
|US
|Propeller
|Transport
|1947
|1955
|2
|Introduced on formation of the Royal Pakistan Air Force.
|Handley Page Halifax
|UK
|Propeller
|Bomber
|1948
|1954
|16
|Supermarine Spitfire Mk VIII
|UK
|Propeller
|Fighter
|1947
|1947
|Shenyang JJ-2/FT-2
|China
|Jet
|Fighter
|1960s
|6
|Chinese-built Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15 UTI (called U-MiG-15 in the PAF).
|Bell H-13 Sioux
|US
|Helicopter
|Light observation
|~13