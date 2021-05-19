What's new

Retired Pakistan Air Force Transport Aircrafts

Retired aircrafts of Pakistan Air Force




Type


Origin


Class


Role


Introduced


Retired


Total


Notes

Chengdu F-7P Skybolt		ChinaJetInterceptor19882020120[1]Replaced by Block 1 and Block 11 JF-17 Thunders
Shenyang FT-5ChinaJetAdvanced Jet Trainer1975201250Replaced by K-8P Karakorums
Nanchang A-5III/CChinaJetAttack19832011~55Replaced by Block 1 JF-17 Thunders
Shenyang F-6ChinaJetFighter19652002253Replaced by F-7Ps and F-7PGs
Lockheed T-33
T-33A
RT-33A		USJetTrainer195519932115 T-33A trainers, 6 RT-33A reconnaissance variant. Replaced by T-37s and K-8P Karakorums
Kaman HH-43BUSHelicopterSearch and rescue1964199344 in service in June 1972[6] and November 1993.
Martin B-57 CanberraUSJetBomber19591985282 x RB-57F and 2 x RB-57B served with No.24 ELINT Squadron.24 served with No.31Wing.
Grumman SA-16A AlbatrossUSPropellerPatrol1950s19814Search and Rescue, coastal patrol and maritime reconnaissance.[8]
North American F-86 SabreUSJetFighter19551980210120 x North American F-86F, 90 ex-Iranian Canadair CL-13B Sabre. Replaced by Mirage IIIs and Mirage 5s
Lockheed F-104 StarfighterUSJetFighter196119721210 x F-104A, 2 x F-104B.[9] under Royal Pakistan Air Scouts
Sikorsky H-19DUSHelicopterSearch and rescue1950s19718First helicopter operated by the PAF.
North American T-6 Harvard
T-6G		USPropellerTrainer19471970s12Introduced on formation of the Royal Pakistan Air Force.
Hawker Siddeley Trident
Trident 1E		UKJetTransport196719704VIP transport.
Harbin H-5ChinaJetBomber1966196916Chinese-built Ilyushin Il-28, designated B-56 in the PAF. 16 aircraft[6]
Bristol FreighterUKPropellerTransport1950s196681
Hawker Sea FuryUKPropellerFighter19491963~97~92 x FB 60. 5 x T-61 two-seat trainers. Replaced by F-104 Starfighters
Vickers VC.1 VikingUKPropellerTransport194719621VIP transport. Preserved in the PAF Museum.
Supermarine Attacker F Mk.1UKJetFighter1951195836 "De-navalised" Attacker with tail hook removed and wings "locked down".[13] First jet fighter in PAF service.
de Havilland Tiger MothUKPropellerTrainer194719577Biplane. Introduced on formation of the Royal Pakistan Air Force.
Hawker Tempest IIUKPropellerFighter1947195616Received on formation of the Royal Pakistan Air Force.
Douglas DakotaUSPropellerTransport194719552Introduced on formation of the Royal Pakistan Air Force.
Handley Page HalifaxUKPropellerBomber1948195416
Supermarine Spitfire Mk VIIIUKPropellerFighter19471947
Shenyang JJ-2/FT-2ChinaJetFighter1960s6Chinese-built Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15 UTI (called U-MiG-15 in the PAF).
Bell H-13 SiouxUSHelicopterLight observation~13



BRISTOL TYPE 170 FREIGHTER

(1950-1966)


The Bristol Type 170 Freighter was a British twin-engine aircraft designed and built by the Bristol Aeroplane Company as both a freighter and airliner, although its best known use is as an air ferry to carry cars and their passengers over relatively short distances.


The Bristol Type 170 was designed originally as a rugged, heavy duty transport to operate from unimproved airstrips. The Freighter is a somewhat bulbous and cumbersome-looking aircraft. The square sectioned fuselage was designed to be clear of internal obstructions. The flight deck was high in the fuselage nose, accessed via a ladder. The cockpit sits atop the forward fuselage with two large clam shell doors at the nose.


Purchased in early 1950s by Pakistan Air Force, 81 were delivered, Transport and communications Freighters of No.12 VIP Squadron were painted silver with a blue fuselage line and green propeller spinners; No.6 Squadron aircraft were painted with camouflage patterns and red spinners; the Transport Conversion Squadron aircraft had brown spinners.


Phased out in 1966 and replaced with C-130 aircraft.


1627154798438.png






1627153350388.png





1627154060713.png





1627154106359.png





1627154154013.png
 
DOUGLAS DC-3 DAKOTA

(1947-1955)


The Douglas DC-3 is an American fixed wing, propeller driven aircraft whose speed and range revolutionized air transport in the 1930s and 1940s. Because of its lasting impact on the airliner industry and World War II it is generally regarded as one of the most significant transport aircraft ever made. Many DC-3s are still used to this day in all parts of the world. The aircraft's legendary ruggedness is enshrined in the light hearted description of the DC-3 as "a collection of parts flying in loose formation."


Transferred to Pakistan on formation of the Royal Pakistan Air Force (14 August 1947). Used to start the crucial valley flights; to Pakistani Outposts in Azad Kashmir.32 aircraft were in service; eventually retired in 1955 from Pakistan Air Force service.



1627154932889.png





1627154957342.png




1627155008868.png





1627154979633.png
 
