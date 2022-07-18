Retired Army Officers are Dropping Their Ranks From Social Media Profiles

I have recently noted that some of vocal retired army officers are dropping their ranks from their social media profiles. Major General Ijaz Awan, Lt. General Naeem Lodhi and Major Adil Raja were all using their ranks in their social media profiles till about 2 weeks ago. Now they have removed their army ranks from their names, probably in protest of how they are being treated by current leadership. It is also reported that Gen. Ijaz Awan & Naeem Lodhi have not appeared on any T.V shows as defense analysts since April 2022. I did not find any retired Airforce or Navy officers dropping their ranks. Snapshot of their media posts are attached below.



I am not familiar with how things are usually ran in army so I was wondering if retired officers were treated this way during past Martial Laws regimes?

