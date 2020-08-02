/ Register

  • Sunday, August 2, 2020

Retired army major shot dead at Cox’s Bazar check-post

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by idune, Aug 2, 2020 at 10:29 AM.

  Aug 2, 2020 at 10:29 AM
    Retired army major shot dead at Cox’s Bazar check-post

    Star Online Report

    A retired army major died on Friday night after he was shot in "self-defence" by police officials who stopped the car at a check-post in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila.
    Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Police Station Pradip Kumar Das confirmed to The Daily Star that the deceased person was Sinha Rashed Khan, a retired army officer.
    But the OC further questioned "how can he wear a uniform despite being a retired army officer?" Two cases were filed in this connection, the OC added.

    Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital's Residential Medical Officer Dr Shaheen Mohammad Abdur Rahman told our local correspondent that police brought the dead body with bullet wounds at 10:30pm on Friday.

    Deputy Inspector General of Chattogram Range Police Khandaker Golam Faruque told The Daily Star today that the man had gotten into an argument with the police when his vehicle was stopped at a check-post on Marine Drive and eventually reached for his weapon, which is when police officials fired in self-defence, the DIG added.

    "As far as I have learnt, some locals saw a light up on the hill in Teknaf and called out to them suspecting they were robbers," the DIG said.

    "An argument followed and one member of the party advanced towards the locals while brandishing a weapon. The group then went off in a car and the locals informed police of the matter."

    "The police then set up a check-post and when they flagged down the car, two people got out. One of them introduced himself as a retired major and had heated conversation with the police. That person then reached out for a weapon, and the police fired in self-defence."

    "The other passengers of the car are in police custody and a case over obstructing police work has been filed against them," Faruque added.

    The Inter Service Public Relations Directorate told The Daily Star today that they have not yet issued a statement about the incident.

    https://www.thedailystar.net/countr...major-shot-dead-coxs-bazar-check-post-1939333
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 10:48 AM
    Very good question Velma. Keep on clueing.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 11:42 AM
    All police statement came to media are all LIE. I am very familiar with the area where incident happened. I have called locals and learned followings:

    Maj Sinha Rashed Khan most likely not retired, he was in some kind of temp leave. His position to be confirmed by Army.

    Maj Sinha Rashed Khan went to hill in Bordeil (Noakhali para) area to take scenic footage along with some visitors. It is noteworthy that from the hill one can view Teknaf area beach/sea and surrounding green hills.

    By the time Maj Sinha Rashed Khan and his guests came down from hill, it was becoming dark and they used lights to moved through hilly tracks.

    Some local police informants called police to let them know of unknown visitors in the hill.

    Police block the road (to Coxs Bazar) near Shaplapur bazar and challenged Maj Sinha Rashed Khan and his guests.

    Maj Sinha Rashed Khan accordingly showed his Bangladesh Army issued ID and documents.

    Police sub inspector (SI) called the Maj Khan ID and documents fake and threaten him and his guests with false charges. At that point Maj Sinha Rashed Khan got angry and at some point when there was heated word exchanged, police SI and his constable shot Maj Sinha Rashed Khan and his 2 other guests in the foot.

    While Maj Sinha Rashed Khan injured and disabled, police SI call the police station and talked to officer in charge Pradip Kumar Das and asked for next step. Officer in charge Pradip Kumar Das instructed SI to finish Maj Sinha Rashed Khan and file fabricated story of drug (yaba) paddling.

    SI or constable at point shot Maj Sinha Rashed Khan for send time at blank point and killed him.

    Since the incident, 10 division GOC of Bangladesh Army which is located in Ramu (Coxs bazar) activated investigation.

    It is important to NOTE that MOST officer-in-Charge and sub inspectors of Bangladesh police are ruling Awami League student wing (Chatra League) cadre. Now these ruling Awami League cadres are killing army officers - clear sign of shift in gun power exercise in Bangladesh.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 12:32 PM
    If what you say is true, than the time is near for awami league to go
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 1:16 PM
    This is far more plausible and credible than the baloney media version of events.
     
