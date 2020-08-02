Retired army major shot dead at Cox’s Bazar check-post



Star Online Report

A retired army major died on Friday night after he was shot in "self-defence" by police officials who stopped the car at a check-post in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Police Station Pradip Kumar Das confirmed to The Daily Star that the deceased person was Sinha Rashed Khan, a retired army officer.

But the OC further questioned "how can he wear a uniform despite being a retired army officer?" Two cases were filed in this connection, the OC added.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital's Residential Medical Officer Dr Shaheen Mohammad Abdur Rahman told our local correspondent that police brought the dead body with bullet wounds at 10:30pm on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General of Chattogram Range Police Khandaker Golam Faruque told The Daily Star today that the man had gotten into an argument with the police when his vehicle was stopped at a check-post on Marine Drive and eventually reached for his weapon, which is when police officials fired in self-defence, the DIG added.

"As far as I have learnt, some locals saw a light up on the hill in Teknaf and called out to them suspecting they were robbers," the DIG said.

"An argument followed and one member of the party advanced towards the locals while brandishing a weapon. The group then went off in a car and the locals informed police of the matter."

"The police then set up a check-post and when they flagged down the car, two people got out. One of them introduced himself as a retired major and had heated conversation with the police. That person then reached out for a weapon, and the police fired in self-defence."

"The other passengers of the car are in police custody and a case over obstructing police work has been filed against them," Faruque added.

The Inter Service Public Relations Directorate told The Daily Star today that they have not yet issued a statement about the incident.



