Rethinking Pakistan's National Security Policy I Dr. Moeed Yusuf

In conversation with Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan’s National Security Advisor (NSA), this episode discusses formulation of National Security Policy, focusing more on geo-economic and connectivity in the region.How the National Security Division works; and what is the role of National Security Advisor? Why is National Security Policy document still missing after three years? What is the difference between focusing on the traditional security and non-traditional security such as geo-economics? Do we need to reduce Pakistan’s military budget to provide for country’s economic upbringing? What is current situation of Afghanistan? World has the perception that Pakistan is soft on Taliban government, do you think that’s the case? Where does the government stand on negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan? Is idea of mainstreaming religious extremist party such as TLP going to hit us in the future? How do you see Afghanistan’s security and significance in terms of connectivity projects in the region? Do you think peace is a possibility with India? Pakistan got criticism over Afghanistan’s situation; where do you this is going with the cold response from the US? After changing focus of US policy, is there any utility of Pakistan being an ally for the US? Has government failed to formulate and project the national narrative not only abroad but within the country? Is the geo-economics the crown jewel of new policy? Is the idea behind National Action Plan lost already? As a National Security Advisor, how do you see civil-military relations in Pakistan? What is government’s position on improving Information security / Cybersecurity infrastructure in Pakistan? Where is the middle ground on the regulations over global social media platform in Pakistan? Do we have an understanding in security establishment that Pakistan has to realign itself with the changing security paradigms? Where do you see Pakistan in next 30 years in global context?