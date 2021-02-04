Rethink, reimagine, refresh, refurbish
By Adeela Akmal
Tue, 02, 2021
This week You! taps into 2021’s biggest interior trends with interior designers Beena Asim and Sabiha Rita Hasan to reinvent and refresh your home for the year ahead…
Interior
The yesteryear has taught us many lessons and brought about a lot of change. With many people’s attitudes towards life changing during 2020, there is a different way one now looks at their own home. From growing importance of sustainable materials to more functional designs, home décor in 2021 will celebrate individuality and uniqueness. As much of the world continues to work, socialise, exercise and adjust to living among many other things from the confines of their homes, one must have been looking closely at the spaces they have been living in. So, to make sense of that, this week You! talks to interior designers Beena Asim and Sabiha Rita Hasan to know what home trends are we likely to see in 2021…
Sabiha Rita Hasan
Changes in lifestyle
Ever since the pandemic hit us, most of us have started to look at things differently, and interior design is no different. According to Rita Hasan, dark clouds always have a silver lining, “For years I have been trying to influence that one must not live to impress but to make their spaces a personal haven of rest and relaxation suited to your tastes. Awareness for proper ventilation, the layout of the spaces as to reduce unnecessary interactions and private spaces, it’s a drastic change of mindset for my clients. We as designers, have to swiftly find solutions for homes to double up as not only a place to relax, but to work, exercise, isolate ourselves, act as conference rooms and educational base rooms as well.”
Beena Asim
Sharing that thought, Beena Asim echos, “After the pandemic, we started to re-evaluate the spaces and a few trends emerged to pace ourselves with the new lifestyle. A dedicated workspace: where people started to reframe the spaces to be multifunctional and decided to design the unused space with minimal disturbances.
Moreover, people felt the need to be surrounded with the plants so as to shift their unhealthy lifestyle patterns by bringing possible greenery to the space. Modifications were made in the kitchen layout designs so as to bring the closeness and impact more intimate conversations while at mealtime. Furthermore, we see uplifted thoughts to have customised furniture with more sustainable materials and functional designs.”
Emerging interior trends
For 2021, interior trends are more determined on transforming the design to a whole new dimension form to set the New Year with new possibilities. Beena predicts that light-coloured wood will be in, “It is a unique feature of Scandinavian and other modern style imposed through the maple and rubber wood materials; and the gradients are achieved from the coloured laminates to finishes. Rattan weave textures with a speckled terrazzo patterns would be a great combination and best way to add texture to the space.” To reflect the millennial trend, Beena suggests adding some vintage pieces, outdated armchairs and skirted dressing tables to the design. Retro elements can be looked at as an emerging trend with a touch of metallic lights, faux arches and camouflage wall designs.
According to Rita, laid back luxe will be the trend this year. “There will be more focus on our desires and needs in our spaces as it’s all about us now, versus the guests. Creating spaces for a bit of solitude and away from the rest of the household, we are actually making ourselves more at home now in well thought-out ways. We will be creating spaces that are geared towards our mental well-being and serenity,” expresses Rita.
Colour schemes to watch out
While Pantone colours always find themselves dominating the fashion and design fields, one must also consider what would work for them specifically. However, this year’s Ultimate Gray and Illuminating is a good addition given its versatility. “As we live in a country with dominantly warm climate, hopefully, we move towards a lighter palette, but dark hues are great to bring in drama in certain areas. Charcoal greys will diffuse into more sage, turmerics, olive, terracottas, natural calm shades and French vanilla to add a spectrum of light indoors,” muses Rita.
“For a traditional look, combine the turquoise hue with golden tones or royal blue with silver accents or mystic red with copper shades. Contemporary or modern colours include purple, blue and turquoise with metallic shades and accents,” offers Beena.
Furniture & furnishings
When it comes to trends, Rita believes it’s important to assess your needs first rather than follow trends religiously. “I tend not to follow current trends religiously, but rather look to my client’s needs and desires about their particular spaces. In our country, there is a gradual progression for following very current ideas, as we change our interiors not as seasonably as internationally done. Since a considerable time is being spent at home, we feel the craving for outdoors… so installation of live foliage and more durable fabrics are being used for practical use. Smart lighting is being considered more to give our spaces a transformation from daytime to evenings. I find myself doing a lot of Zen style calming ambient lightings in within the scope of my projects,” shares Rita. “More focus towards different textures on walls, such as exposed stone work, light fixtures, ceiling details leads to furniture that is simpler, easier to maintain and comfortable. More home offices now naturally have their requirements, especially uniquely designed shelves are a hit for background views to zoom meetings; a great way to express your lifestyle,” she adds.
For traditional and sustainable design, Beena advises to include soft furnishings with hand painted or handmade designs. As the emerging colour trends, soft furnishing or furniture upholstered with yellow tones stand as a pop elements in any monotonously designed space and grey gradients create great backdrop décor for pop up colours like yellow.
As for furniture and décor, she recommends, “Circular shaped rugs will complement the trending furniture designs. Terrazzo patterns and rattan weave textures are implemented through upholstery, soft furnishings and wall covering designs. Curve textures emerged a lot as a trending element in interiors and are greatly implemented through the furniture design with rounded silhouettes, chairs with circular backs, curvy arm couches, circular coffee tables and consoles with curvy legs.”
Hacks for low budget & small spaces
Furnishing smaller spaces with multi-functional and space saving designs enhances the potential to restyle the appearance of the space design. So for those looking to deck up their spaces in a low budget, the designers have some hacks to offer.
“Declutter first! The feeling of an organised closet should not be underestimated. Rearrange your furniture for a quick fresh look and add mirrors. With so many people going through difficult times, it’s a wise period to concentrate not only within but within our spaces to give us a sense of joy and hope and a sense of calm.
Take some cardboard, paste your favourite fabric and apply to a wall to freshen up. Change your cushion covers and your headboard fabric. Interchange your artwork and family photos. One really stops viewing a painting on a wall hung for more than a few months… so change that. Restore an old piece of furniture with a distressed look.
Try different lamp shades, drape a few shawls on a sofa that’s seen better times. Play around with your accessories and create a collage of memory on trays that displays your souvenirs, candles, foliage, books, etc. Add fresh flowers in a water jug in your room, put a stamp on your home which reflects the people who live there and their passions,” enthuses Rita.
Beena evinces, “Wooden tones bring cosiness and the textures helps to open up spaces greatly, hence light-coloured flooring will also impact the compact homes greatly.”
Pro-tips for the win
As the stay-in lifestyle has influenced people, it has also paved way for more nature to be present in our homes. Beena believes that through some sustainable and eco-friendly furnishings (i.e natural and biodegradable materials) to decorate the home will be the best option. “Materials with lower levels of carbon are greatly recommended instead of synthetic materials in the furnishings for higher sustainability,” she enunciates.
“Personalise, personalise, personalise! I can’t repeat that enough times. Give your home your personality. Keep things that always have a history or story to tell… maybe that shell you picked up from the beach, a book that you have re-read a hundred times, something your mom embroidered, a whacky picture of your child that makes you smile… any colour that brings joy upon viewing! Remember, there are no set rules to design, don’t be afraid to try different textures and materials, and most importantly have fun with it,” concludes Rita
