Retaking Kashmir after 70 years

Kashmir has been a flash point and it seems it is finally approaching it final conclusionKashmiri will be freed inshallahSo observing the situation at ground level it is very clear the actual important Vally is not really that difficult to take a since Valley's 10 Million people are with Pakistan AlreadyAny misadventure by India of course means a sudden departure of Kashmir from their hands , the reluctance to hold elections in region to allow kashmir to seperate has gone far far far too long and now it needs a closureMay be in 60's and 70's India has some advantage but in 2019 , Pakistan is fully capable to give a strong "Tamacha" in India's face