Retaking Kashmir after 70 years

AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 33,341
- 65
- Country
-
- Location
-
Kashmir has been a flash point and it seems it is finally approaching it final conclusion
Kashmiri will be freed inshallah
So observing the situation at ground level it is very clear the actual important Vally is not really that difficult to take a since Valley's 10 Million people are with Pakistan Already
Any misadventure by India of course means a sudden departure of Kashmir from their hands , the reluctance to hold elections in region to allow kashmir to seperate has gone far far far too long and now it needs a closure
May be in 60's and 70's India has some advantage but in 2019 , Pakistan is fully capable to give a strong "Tamacha" in India's face
Kashmiri will be freed inshallah
So observing the situation at ground level it is very clear the actual important Vally is not really that difficult to take a since Valley's 10 Million people are with Pakistan Already
Any misadventure by India of course means a sudden departure of Kashmir from their hands , the reluctance to hold elections in region to allow kashmir to seperate has gone far far far too long and now it needs a closure
May be in 60's and 70's India has some advantage but in 2019 , Pakistan is fully capable to give a strong "Tamacha" in India's face
Last edited: