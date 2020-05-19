What's new

Retaking Kashmir after 70 years

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
33,341
65
35,170
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Kashmir has been a flash point and it seems it is finally approaching it final conclusion
Kashmiri will be freed inshallah

ReTakingKashimir.png


So observing the situation at ground level it is very clear the actual important Vally is not really that difficult to take a since Valley's 10 Million people are with Pakistan Already

Any misadventure by India of course means a sudden departure of Kashmir from their hands , the reluctance to hold elections in region to allow kashmir to seperate has gone far far far too long and now it needs a closure

May be in 60's and 70's India has some advantage but in 2019 , Pakistan is fully capable to give a strong "Tamacha" in India's face
 
Last edited:
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
33,341
65
35,170
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Kashmir is ready to be freed





1-2 Million people are already with Pakistan
and they just need proper moral support to bring a permanent end to the Kashmir story

ReTakingKashimir.png


Anza force is ready but it will be Kashmiri people now in Anza Force (Kashmir)


 
Last edited:
M

mastaan

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2011
1,189
0
1,971
Country
India
Location
Germany
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Kashmir is ready to be freed


1-2 Million people are already with Pakistan
and they just need proper moral support to bring a permanent end to the Kashmir story

View attachment 541279

Anza force is ready but it will Kashmiry people now in Anza Force
Click to expand...
wasn't this strategy the basis of 1965 attempt? it didn't work and you think an incursion into India will lead to victory? and those tanks will enter india over haji pir?
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
3,762
-2
4,771
Country
India
Location
India
mastaan said:
wasn't this strategy the basis of 1965 attempt? it didn't work and you think an incursion into India will lead to victory? and those tanks will enter india over haji pir?
Click to expand...
Today, Pakistan is stronger than India. So This is a golden opportunity and time for Pakistan to take Jammu & Kashmir from India. They would be fools if they do not do it now.
 
M

mastaan

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2011
1,189
0
1,971
Country
India
Location
Germany
HalfMoon said:
Today, Pakistan is stronger than India. So This is a golden opportunity and time for Pakistan to take Jammu & Kashmir from India. They would be fools if they do not do it now.
Click to expand...
How? rhetoric doesn't win wars, they just push the first line of attack to their glorious deaths..

Someone said.. those who do not remember their mistakes, are condemned to repeat it

also, does this thread have a relevance for a serious defence forum?
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
3,762
-2
4,771
Country
India
Location
India
mastaan said:
How? rhetoric doesn't win wars, they just push the first line of attack to their glorious deaths..

Someone said.. those who do not remember their mistakes, are condemned to repeat it

also, does this thread have a relevance for a serious defence forum?
Click to expand...
1) Pakistan is a nuclear power and has attained parity and surpassed India

2) Pakistan has support of all major powers of the world - US, China, Russia, UK etc.

3) Pakistan has support of the Islamic world

4) Pakistan Airforce has exponentially increased its strength while Indian Airforce has greatly depleted its strength

5) Pakistan military is well fed, equipped & trained while Indian military is ill equipped and is have tough time even finding good food to eat
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,555
0
4,224
mastaan said:
How? rhetoric doesn't win wars, they just push the first line of attack to their glorious deaths..

Someone said.. those who do not remember their mistakes, are condemned to repeat it

also, does this thread have a relevance for a serious defence forum?
Click to expand...
Pakistan have learned from mistakes and it has also mastered the game india traditionally plays...................
 
M

mastaan

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2011
1,189
0
1,971
Country
India
Location
Germany
HalfMoon said:
ed while Indian military is ill eq
Click to expand...
Yeah, and I am madonna.. Don't understand the rhetoric here from the learned friend

truthseeker2010 said:
Pakistan have learned from mistakes and it has also mastered the game india traditionally plays...................
Click to expand...
I don't think i was taunting.. i don;t think Pakistan Army will look at this map and repeat their mistakes.. I never said that they will repeat 1965.. It was a mere reference
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
33,341
65
35,170
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Send message to modi , stop with his speeches , we are waiting for his action
Maa ka Doodh piya hai , to order ker

70 Saal se , drama kerta hai every election year

Option #1 Election and seperation by peaceful manner
Option #2 We go the Baktar Shiken + Anza strategy
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Nilgiri
  • Sticky
India - Pakistan conflict analysis - aims, tactics, strategy, results
23 24 25 26 27 28
Replies
415
Views
32K
Desert Fox 1
Desert Fox 1
B
Kashmir for Kashmiris! (A Sovereign Kashmir: Random Thoughts-307)
Replies
1
Views
724
Talwar e Pakistan
Talwar e Pakistan
monitor
The Context of the Cease-Fire Decision in the 1965 India-Pakistan War
Replies
3
Views
1K
Mythal
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom