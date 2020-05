Sir

Would Indians call Daud Ibrahim or Hafiz Saeed as Sir?

Why do you think Pakistan should continue to call perpetrators of terrorism in Pakistan with honorary titles?

Why are Pakistani media personals not holding collars of their Indian guests for crimes and earth's longest curfew in Kashmir?

the same Gaurav Arya who should be on global terrorist watch-list for advocates killings of Pakistani soldiers in Baluchistan on their National Media. How unfortunate is that he is being addressed as "" by a Pakistani host who is expected to know more than an ordinary citizen of Pakistan.Think;Its been too long before the Nation had formal learning about Kashmir and Indian crimes which are happening as we speak.Political debates and talk shows do not work. People change channels when they see something that lacks charm. Use of right media in the right mode to educate Nation. People want to learn about Pakistan a fact, use modes they are prepared to see.How about a Nationa competition to create a campaign to promote the cause of Kashmir? USA uses DARPA , Pakistan should use #to invite creative thinking, storytelling, technology psychology and economy that all drive towards education about Kashmir and possible solutions to the dispute.Start an award at the national level. Like Presidental award for Pride of Persoamcen, offer Presidental Award for Leadership on Kashmir. If you do not award the behaviour that you want to see more often, the behaviour will not grow on its own. You appreciate (thank and reward) what you want to grow in a person, and you appreciate (thank and reward) the behaviour that you want to bring up in a Nation.Take actions that will revive the cause of Kashmir as soldiers revive their SOPs before a military operation. For right or wrong reasons, Pakistan has been pushed and pulled in the last 20 years by Musharaf, then Nawaz and Zardari and now by IK. Our stances and National opinion have got out of focus. Regain your focus and build National Personality on areas of prime National Importance.Re-focus. Be #KashmirReady.26th May, 2020