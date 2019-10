I think they won't listen until PTI has some $$ for them. Plus they are bound by their families. Like if father is Nawaz leagi due to some political connections with local MNA/MPA, everyone will be patwari irrespective of what they think.

I do have a friend who is die hard patwari. We used to fight before elections over NS and IK. On elections day he posted on FB in favor of PTI and voted for PTI because his Father wanted connections with PTI MNA.

The next day he was again patwari with same level of hate against IK.

Click to expand...