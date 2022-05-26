What's new

Resurgence of insurgency in Chittagong Hill Tracts

Opening a new thread here to discuss the recent uptick of insurgency activities in CHT. Most likely they have support from our neighbors and poses a threat to the development of the region and stability in Bangladesh as whole.

Posting some videos to get discussion started.

Source of the videos and pictures - Facebook page (Defense Research Forum DefRes)

Bangladesh Army 24 infantry division GOC challenging the terrorists to come out and fight in the open.
fb.watch

❝আপনারা যুদ্ধ করতে চাইলে... - Defence Research Forum- DefRes| By Defence Research Forum- DefRes

❝আপনারা যুদ্ধ করতে চাইলে আসুন যুদ্ধ করি, ৩০ মিনিটও টিকতে পারবেননা❞ পার্বত্য চট্টগ্রামের সন্ত্রাসীদের ওপেন চ্যালেঞ্জ করলেন সেনাবাহিনীর ২৪ পদাতিক ডিভিশনের...
fb.watch fb.watch

Recruiting center of the newly formed terrorist organization KNA (Kuki Chin National Army) in CHT

fb.watch

রাঙ্গামাটিতে তিন পার্বত্য... - Defence Research Forum- DefRes| By Defence Research Forum- DefRes

রাঙ্গামাটিতে তিন পার্বত্য জেলার আইনশৃঙ্খলা নিয়ে জরুরী সভা। গতকাল রাতে রাঙ্গামাটিতে তিন পার্বত্য জেলার আইনশৃঙ্খলা নিয়ে একটি জরুরী সভা অনুষ্ঠিত হয়েছে।...
fb.watch fb.watch

Alleged map of the new state demanded by KNA
 

Throwing out some random but plausible theories for discussion -

1. This new group is supported by India on behalf of Quad, to keep BD in line and not get in Chinese camp. They have done it in the past as admitted by the terrorist Santu Larma in the past. So that wouldn't be surprising.

2. This group is supported by China to keep BD in line and not join the Quad camp.

3. This group funded by Burmese Junta to create instability in Bangladesh and to establish an upper hand over Bangladesh.

4. These are just independent local actors with no foreign allegiance. - This is highly unlikely given the landlocked area CHT is in.
 
Activities of the other rival terrorist group JSS which is headed by the terrorist Santu Larma. As recent as February of this year when a Bangladesh army soldier was killed in shootout with the terrorists.

en.prothomalo.com

Army person, 3 terrorists killed in shootout

To ensure the safety of the locals, the members of the army are conducting combing operations in the area
en.prothomalo.com en.prothomalo.com

For background on the terrorist Santu Larma, this article from NY times shows his confession that India was helping their movement in the 80s.

Bangladeshi Insurgents Say India Is Supporting Them​


www.nytimes.com

Bangladeshi Insurgents Say India Is Supporting Them (Published 1989)

www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 

