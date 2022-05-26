Resurgence of insurgency in Chittagong Hill Tracts

leonblack08
Opening a new thread here to discuss the recent uptick of insurgency activities in CHT. Most likely they have support from our neighbors and poses a threat to the development of the region and stability in Bangladesh as whole.
Posting some videos to get discussion started.
Source of the videos and pictures - Facebook page (Defense Research Forum DefRes)
Bangladesh Army 24 infantry division GOC challenging the terrorists to come out and fight in the open.
Recruiting center of the newly formed terrorist organization KNA (Kuki Chin National Army) in CHT
Alleged map of the new state demanded by KNA
Recruiting center of the newly formed terrorist organization KNA (Kuki Chin National Army) in CHT
Alleged map of the new state demanded by KNA