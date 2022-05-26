Resurgence of insurgency in Chittagong Hill Tracts

Throwing out some random but plausible theories for discussion -



1. This new group is supported by India on behalf of Quad, to keep BD in line and not get in Chinese camp. They have done it in the past as admitted by the terrorist Santu Larma in the past. So that wouldn't be surprising.



2. This group is supported by China to keep BD in line and not join the Quad camp.



3. This group funded by Burmese Junta to create instability in Bangladesh and to establish an upper hand over Bangladesh.



4. These are just independent local actors with no foreign allegiance. - This is highly unlikely given the landlocked area CHT is in.