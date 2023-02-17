What's new

Resumption of trade with India urged to address people’s woes : Political economist Dr Pervez Tahir

ISLAMABAD: Political economist Dr Pervez Tahir on Wednesday called for revival of trade with India to decrease people’s woes.

He said the federal cabinet’s size should be cut down in conformity with the requirement of the 18th Amendment. Since the federal development spending is financed by borrowing, it ought to be reduced to zero until the budget is balanced, he said, adding that defence expenditure “has a tail longer than… necessary”. It’s time to improve the tooth-to-tail ratio, he stressed.

Dr Tahir was addressing the participants of the Third Asma Jahangir Memorial Lecture organised by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. Former PPP senator Farhatullah Babar also spoke at the event, which was moderated by rights activist Nasreen Azhar.

Dr Tahir suggested that income of big landholders must be subjected to normal income taxation. Wealth tax, inheritance tax and estate duties need to be re-imposed, he said, adding that there should be no increase in indirect taxes. Provinces should devote 50 per cent of their income to development budget and provide the corresponding current budget to fully comply with Article 25-A within two years, he said.

“Property tax should be fully devolved to local governments for effective public service delivery and trade should be opened in the region to deal with the current account deficit,” he suggested.

While talking about human rights lawyer and social activist Asma Jahangir, Dr Tahir said he knew Asma since the time she was a schoolgirl, adding that those were the days of the student movement launched against the rights usurper Ayub Khan.

“What greater pleasure can there be than celebrating the memory of someone you first saw as a teenage girl who then surpassed all of us as a fearless leader and an outstanding champion of the rights of the weak and the exploited.”

Addressing the event, Mr Babar said: “Everyone says that perks and privileges of parliamentarians should be reduced but even we cannot ask that how and why 90 acers of land worth Rs5 billion was given to a general in Lahore at the time of his retirement. How DHA has become the biggest real estate dealer and FWO has become the biggest contractor by getting contracts without bids.”

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2023
Mods: Why are ru****** like this pajeet allowed to post here?
They got their own forums where Pakistanis are dealt with contempt, unbridled hate, and iron hand. So they should be accorded the same treatment here?
 
Bhaijaan,
Hes talking about increasing trade to alleviate the worsening conditions of your bretheren, not giving away Kashmir on a platter.

Both need not intersect.
 
The irony is Indians keep talking about how China is a predator with it's large industrial base.

Are you coming here pretending India is going to give "favorable" terms to trade?
 
Good advice .
 
two countries sharing borders and producing certain surplus goods but cant share it with each other is the biggest crime the decision makers impose on its common people...unfortunately, the weaker is more aggresive on trade restrictions making its ppl suffer the most..
 
India is least interested in any trade with Pakistan and considers the country as epicenter of terrorism.

Pirouz is delusional.
 
What reciprocity are you referring to? 🤔 You started all 4 wars and lost. Your economy is in shambles. Your people are suffering from high inflation. Your youth are leaving country in droves. Add to it terrorism is on the rise which if not checked it will engulf entire region.

It is better to listen to your own people about how to get out of this rut.
Maybe you need to come down from your high horse and have peaceful relationships with your neighbors.
 
Indian exporters are yet to receive their dues from Pakistan for essential medicines and pharmaceuticals. I don’t know if they are in a position to pay our exporters.
 
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said Pakistan will have to find its own way out of its financial crisis. "Our relationship today is not one where we can be directly relevant to that process," he said about critical funds the ailing South Asian economy desperately needs.
 
The FM is right - the Pakistan Army/Establishment has FUBAR'ed Pakistan economy so much that the economic ratio that was historically 7:1 almost matched the populatio ration. Now it is 11:1 - that is how bad the Pakistan Army/Establishment has screwed Pakistan over ...
 

