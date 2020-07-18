Resume Turkish missile technology

TÜBİTAK SAGE Enstitü Müdürü Gürcan Okumuş ile Tübitak Sage'nin Devam Eden Projeleri ve Gelecek Vizyonu ~ Mavi Vatan TÜBİTAK SAGE Enstitü Müdürü Gürcan Okumuş ile Tübitak Sage’nin devam eden projeleri ve gelecek vizyonu üzerine yaptığımız keyifli söyleşimiz… Keyifli okumalar. 1- TÜBİTAK SAGE tarafından geliştirilen Türkiye’nin en stratejik füze ailesi SOM oldukça başarılı bir ürün olarak karşımıza çıkıyor...

The SOM missile family is considered one of the most advanced missile systems not only in Turkey, but also in the world in its class. With SOM missiles fully developed with national capabilities, Turkey has gained long-range precision strike capability. As we continue to produce our missiles in accordance with the needs of the TSK, we continue to provide new capabilities. In this context, we will soon inventory the new members of our family, the SOM-C1 and Som-C2 variants. With these variants, we will gain both long-range offensive capability to above-water targets and the ability to update and control targets after firing with the data link system. In this way, SOM can be used effectively against both land and sea targets.The new variant of the SOM family, the SOM-J, is specifically designed for transport in aircraft's internal weapons stations. The SOM-J variant, which is smaller and lighter compared to other som variants, will also be used on Siha platforms. Siha(drone) platforms are also capable of carrying C1 and C2 variants, but the fact that they can carry SOM-J multiple gives a great advantage.TÜBITAK SAGE has started the development of GOKDOGAN and BOZDOGAN missiles within the framework of the Goktug project and has been following the developments and variants of counterpart missiles since the first day it started.Especially in the context of close air defense and cruise missile defense, it seems that the adapted version of air-to-air missiles is mostly used as a close air defense system. Example systems include Israel in SPYDER SR, SPYDER MR System, French VL-MICA, Norwegian NASAMS system, German IRIS-T SL system, etc. TÜBITAK SAGE also worked on a NASAMS-like system that primarily used skyscraper and BOZDOGAN missiles, and preliminary design of a larger motorized version to increase range and altitude.The G-40 missile is an air defense missile that uses skyscraper technologies that can reach a range of 40 km and an altitude of 40 thousand feet. This missile can be used as a ground-based medium-altitude air defense missile, but it also has an ESSM counterpart as a ship-based Air Defense Missile.TÜBITAK SAGE is not only developing cold vertical shot technology, but also developing a similar technology with some differences called soft vertical launch. In addition, studies are being carried out on the orientation change technology that completes this, which we have shared some tests about. Our goal here is to develop alternative shooting methods. Hot Shot technology is already available in the industry, and we are focused on developing a capability that is not being replaced by a technology that is being developed as usual. We started by making predictions about what the current and future needs of the Navy might be. We have set out what may be the alternative domestic counterparts of our Navy's close air defense and mid-range and altitude air defense systems.If you call it cold shooting, this system is a technology that will keep our ships relatively safe. You don't fire the engine inside the ship, and you avoid possible accidents. We also anticipate that the system will take up less space and be lighter. That means more weapons on our ships.TÜBITAK SAGE develops technologies related toandto reduce reaction time against air defense threats, especially on ships, and aims to bringand-like air defense missiles to our Navy Command.The EDAS system can be used with air defense missiles, as well as with cruise missiles and guided bombs. A vision roadmap study on EDAS technology was conducted by TÜBITAK SAGE. This roadmap includes air defense missiles and launch systems, from self-defense to zone air defense, especially related to ship air defense. In addition, we also see ammunition and launch systems that can make a precision guided attack on land at a distance of 150 km on ships in this road map. In addition, we want to work for the capabilities that we want our country to have, such as the disposal of cruise missiles developed and developed in our country from this system.As we just mentioned, we have a roadmap for using our Skyscraper and Bozdogan missiles as air defense missiles. Our Skyscraper missile can be used together with the EDAS system, as well as it is possible to derive a new missile. BOZDOGAN can also be used in the same way we see. We also have serious work on using our bozdogan missile as a close-to-ship air defense missile such as RAM (Rolling Airframe Missile).In addition, if the carrying capacity of our ships allows, it is also possible to use with oblique shot launchers. In fact, if we summarize, we can say Bozdogan for very close guided munitions defense, skyscraper for near/medium range air defense and G-40 for medium range air defense.In our country, knowledge of missile design has occurred. A long way has also been taken with regard to the subsystems used in the development of missiles. It's a question that needs to be evaluated very thoroughly, of course. But in short, we can develop our. Our weakness in the IIn addition, we have some of the cooler technologies of detectors, but this is one of the areas where we need to develop. We are also making our way in this area. We're fine with the radar seeker header, except for certain electronic components. We have no problem in missile electronics design, we are only weak in electronic components and PCBs. Certain ways have been taken in the development of units that we call IMU for guidance sensors, but we still have problems with affordable production and the production speeds and costs of subcomponents within this component. It's not problems that can't be solved, it's problems that can be solved by avoiding duplications with good planning and will.When we look at the components of the War title, the most important missing are energetic chemicals, but our expectation from the facility opened at the MKE institution with the arrival of our president last week is very great. We're moving too fast on the fuze. In certain components of fuzes, we again have foreign dependence, but in this regard, the work of localization is progressing very quickly. Solid rocket engines have design capability in more than one institution, but here again there is the problem of energetic chemical materials.As for Turbojet, turbofan engines, there have been some nice developments that everyone has been following lately. Both KALE and TEI produce in this area. In addition, we know and follow that some of our Technopolis companies have valuable work for cost-effective mini-turbojets. We have deficiencies in raw materials, especially in quality steel and aluminum alloys. Composite materials-related issues, we are moving quickly.In short, we have deficiencies that are basically based on material. Maybe as a final word, I should say,TÜBITAK SAGE has worked to become a leader in new technologies from past to present. Frankly, in the past, this ramjet missile was our big dream.Of course, TÜBITAK SAGE is doing some studies to the extent of its opportunities, as well as studies supported by our state. Using our already installed test infrastructures, we have carried out valuable work on the development of liquid fuel ramjet engines in a short time.On the one hand, we continue to develop the infrastructure at hand, and on the other hand, our work to build the infrastructure where we can perform ramjet engine tests and aerodynamic heating tests continues at full speed. Once its installation is complete, the relevant infrastructure will be one of the largest in Europe.Infrastructures are the most important pillar of gaining advanced technology. If you can't do tests, there's no way or possibility of you moving forward in this area. With this awareness, we have invested heavily in test infrastructure in recent years, which is the answer to the question of what it takes to develop a ramjet missile. We have set out on a path that we dream of Turkey becoming one of the only and numbered infrastructures of the world. At the moment when we arrived today, all the infrastructure needed to develop a ramjet missile has been largely completed, and tests are continuing. We can say that we will have the rest in a very short time. Next year, we will be able to test our ramjet engines on our own infrastructure in integrated tests along with missiles.Raven is the generic name of a large family of munitions.In the common carrier body of the family, where we continue to work for the first flight trials, the warhead, seeker and gauges can be completely modularly selected according to the target type, and the flight verification of this common carrier body will be performed cost-effectively both in terms of development time and in terms of target destruction efficiency.The Raven family is equipped using existing modern technologies.For the IIR version, which fits in the same body, the actual image will be collected for subsequent version development work by collecting data in the same tests and helping us improve our image processing algorithms. In this way, especially engagement with targets without advanced surveillance elements will be stepped up to be semi-and even fully automotive thanks to advanced image processing technology.Both Mini and smart weapons are also low-speed aircraft flying at low altitude and in both, especially for land and naval forces and land in the goal behind the surface can be disposed of, high-speed etc in the structure of a moving target and cave development work continued to be used, and again the Raven the engine and sub-systems which will use solid fuel as modular version of RAVEN-Ky solid-fuel rocket engine development began its work this year.The Raven weapon family upon completion of verification and production, our land, naval and air forces will have acquired a large family of weapons with searchers, most of which are parts and subsystems common, therefore cost-effective, equipped with modern technologies, warhead options optimized for optimal target effectiveness. The production of this family, which will be completely domestic and national, will also be carried out domestically without being dependent on the outside. Mission planning mission planning support tools which will be developed as national simultaneous with this family opportunity, the goal of engagement, and engagement mixing made on each target type, in particular for the most appropriate cost will be carried out with high activity and in this way, the gun, the Air Force, Jet elements, an inventory of the most appropriate weapon types will retain elements of the land and naval forces.TÜBITAK SAGE, guided and unguided ammunition systems/subsystems;Conducting basic research activities,Carrying out R & D projects,Making Technology Development Studies,To realize the production of developed strategic systems and subsystems,Provide testing and measurement services,Developing and commissioning strategic infrastructures related to defense technologies,Providing technical support and consulting services in areas where it specializes,it operates in various fields such as.The main task of TÜBITAK Sage is to conduct research and Development Studies in cooperation with domestic and foreign organizations, if necessary, in order to meet the requirements set by the Turkish Armed Forces and national defense industry organizations. Frankly, we have not had any cooperation with abroad until today. Technology transfer doesn't exist in our SAGE culture, either. But TUBITAK SAGE is open to developing cooperation and partnerships with friendly and fraternal countries in line with its strategic goals, if appropriate conditions are established.Translated by Bogeyman...