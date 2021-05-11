Results of the seventh national census announced! The total population of China is 141.78 million

Chinanews.com, May 11th. On the morning of the 11th, the State Council Information Office held a press conference on the main data results of the seventh national census. Ning Jizhe, deputy leader of the Seventh National Census Leading Group of the State Council and Director of the National Bureau of Statistics, is making the announcement. It was revealed at the meeting that the total population of the country was 1,41.78 million, which was an increase of 72.06 million or 5.38% compared with the 1,3397.72 million in 2010 (the data of the sixth national census). The average annual growth rate was 0.53%, compared with 2000. By 2010, the average annual growth rate was 0.57%, down 0.04 percentage points. Statistics show that my country's population has continued to maintain a low-speed growth trend for the past 10 years.(1) Total population. National population [Note: National population refers to the population of 31 provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government and active military personnel in mainland my country, excluding residents of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan and foreign personnel living in 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities directly under the Central Government. ] A total of 141178 million people, compared with 133,972 million in 2010 (the sixth national census data, the same below), an increase of 72.06 million people, an increase of 5.38%, an average annual growth rate of 0.53%, compared with 2000 to 2010 The annual average annual growth rate of 0.57% decreased by 0.04 percentage points. Statistics show that my country's population has continued to maintain a low-speed growth trend for the past 10 years.(2) Household population. There are 494.16 million family households nationwide, with a population of 129.281 million family households; 28.53 million collective households and a population of 118.97 million collective households. The average population of each household is 2.62 persons, 0.48 persons less than the 3.10 persons in 2010. The size of family households continues to shrink, mainly due to factors such as the increasing frequency of population movement in my country and the improvement of housing conditions for young people to live independently after marriage.(3) The distribution of population by region. The eastern region accounts for 39.93% of the population, the central region accounts for 25.83%, the western region accounts for 27.12%, and the northeast region accounts for 6.98%. Compared with 2010, the proportion of the population in the eastern region increased by 2.15%, the central region decreased by 0.79%, the western region increased by 0.22%, and the northeastern region decreased by 1.20%. The population is further concentrated in economically developed regions and urban agglomerations.(4) Gender composition. The male population is 723.34 million, accounting for 51.24%; the female population is 688.44 million, accounting for 48.76%. The sex ratio of the total population (100 women, the ratio of men to women) is 105.07, which is basically the same as in 2010, but slightly lower. The sex ratio at birth was 111.3, a decrease of 6.8 from 2010. The gender structure of our population has continued to improve.(5) Age composition. The population aged 0-14 was 253.38 million, accounting for 17.95%; the population aged 15-59 was 89.438 million, accounting for 63.35%; the population aged 60 and above was 264.02 million, accounting for 18.70% (among which, the population aged 65 and above was 190.64 million people, accounting for 13.50%). Compared with 2010, the proportions of the population aged 0-14, 15-59, 60 and above increased by 1.35 percentage points, decreased by 6.79 percentage points, and increased by 5.44 percentage points. The proportion of children in my country has recovered, and the adjustment of the fertility policy has achieved positive results. At the same time, the aging of the population has further deepened, and it will continue to face the pressure of long-term balanced development of the population for a period of time to come.(6) Population with education level. The population with university education is 218.36 million. Compared with 2010, the number of people with university education per 100,000 people rose from 8,930 to 15,467, the average years of education of the population aged 15 and above increased from 9.08 to 9.91, and the illiteracy rate dropped from 4.08% to 2.67 %. The continuous improvement of education conditions reflects the positive results achieved in my country's 10 years of vigorous development of higher education and the elimination of illiteracy among young and middle-aged people, and the continuous improvement of population quality.(7) Urban and rural population. The population living in cities and towns is 901.99 million, accounting for 63.89%; the population living in rural areas is 509.79 million, accounting for 36.11%. Compared with 2010, the urban population increased by 236.42 million, the rural population decreased by 164.36 million, and the proportion of the urban population increased by 14.21 percentage points. With the in-depth development of my country's new industrialization, informatization, and agricultural modernization, and the implementation of the policy of urbanization of the agricultural transfer population, my country's new urbanization process has been steadily advancing in the past 10 years, and the urbanization construction has made historic achievements.(8) Floating population. The separated population of households was 492.76 million, of which, the separated population of households in the municipal area was 116.94 million, and the floating population was 375.82 million. Among them, the inter-provincial floating population was 124.84 million. Compared with 2010, the population separated from households increased by 88.52%, the population separated from households in the municipal area increased by 192.66%, and the floating population increased by 69.73%. The continuous economic and social development of our country has created conditions for the migration and flow of the population, the trend of population flow has become more obvious, and the scale of the floating population has further expanded.(9) Ethnic population. The population of Han nationality is 1,286.31 million, accounting for 91.11%; the population of ethnic minorities is 124.47 million, accounting for 8.89%. Compared with 2010, the Han population increased by 4.93%, the population of ethnic minorities increased by 10.26%, and the proportion of ethnic minorities increased by 0.40%. The steady growth of the ethnic population fully reflects the overall development and progress of all ethnic groups in our country under the leadership of the Communist Party of my country.