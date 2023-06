Restructured Pertamina targets revenue of $93 billion in 2024

Indos said: Indonesia Pertamina finalising takeover of Shell's Masela shares -CEO​ JAKARTA, June 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia state energy firm Pertamina is finalising an acquisition of Shell's SHEL.L shares in the country's Masela gas project, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.



Indonesia's energy minister on Monday said Pertamina was leading a consortium of investors to take over Shell's 35% participating interest in Masela block.



Authorities are keen to develop the project after years of delays.



"There are high hopes that this giant gas block can be developed soon so the gas asset in Masela can be monetised," chief executive Nicke Widyawati told a press conference.



Shell's Indonesian unit had so far declined to comment on the possible deal.



Government officials had repeatedly urged Shell to deliver on the sale and accused it of dragging it out.



Shell plans to exit gas-rich Masela Block project​

--------------------------------------------------Norman Harsono (The Jakarta Post) JakartaDutch oil and gas giant Shell plans to sell its 35 percent stake in the gas-rich Masela Block, including in a major gas project, according to an official familiar with the matter.Upstream Oil and Gas Special Regulatory Taskforce (SKK Migas) operations deputy Julius Wiratno toldon Monday that Shell’s decision was based on the current low crude oil prices and development delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read also: Indonesia aims to double gas production by 2030 with major projects in pipeline “The process goes on. They cannot just pull out like that. They have to remain committed to their plans for this year, even if it’s at a limping pace,” he said. “The show must go on.”Shell and Japan’s Inpex Corp, which controls the remaining 65 percent stake, were slated to develop a multibillion dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in the Abadi field in the Masela Block, which holds an estimated 10.7 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves. The block is located in the southeastern Arafura sea.Julius said the government and companies had already signed deals on the block’s development plans. The two entities recently agreed to develop the LNG plant on Yamdena Island.“It's becoming a wait and see situation and, maybe, there will be a recalculation,” he said.The facility, slated to begin operations in 2027, is expected to produce 9.5 million tons of LNG per year and thus, help Indonesia realize its dream of becoming a global gas exporting economy by 2030.Read also: Indonesia, Inpex agree on Masela development plan Shell’s planned exit leaves a question mark over the fate of the Masela development, which had already been delayed for several years, due to disagreements over development plans.Shell declined to comment, while Inpex was not immediately available for comment.According to anarticle on June 25 that cited anonymous sources, Shell’s plan to exit the Masela Block was due to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s decision to build the LNG facility onshore, which removed the need for Shell’s floating LNG (FLNG) technology.“Inpex is really upset and there is no agreement on how to proceed. The situation is really bad. Inpex feels betrayed and Shell is dragging its feet,” a source said.Shell reportedly plans to sell its stake for US$2 billion dollars. Inpex wanted to buy the stake but at one-fifth of the price, said another source cited in the article.Read also: Red flags raised for onshore Masela project Shell, Inpex and SKK Migas initially planned to develop the LNG facility offshore but met resistance from former coordinating economic minister Rizal Ramli, who pushed for onshore development to create jobs for local residents.The offshore versus onshore debate dragged on such that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo personally intervened in late 2015. He chose to develop the project onshore, despite a privately-hired consultant recommending otherwise.However, SKK Migas’s Julius refuted the article, saying that Shell’s exit decision was based on low crude oil prices and development delays amid the coronavirus pandemic.