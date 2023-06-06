Restructured Pertamina targets revenue of $93 billion in 2024

RI Rich in Nickel, Pertamina Ready to Produce Electric Vehicle Batteries
Monday, 23 Jan 2023 11:10 WIB
PT Pertamina
(Persero) is ready to develop an electric vehicle
(EV) battery ecosystem by optimizing nickel
resources in the country. Nickel is one of the raw materials for making EV batteries.
Pertamina President Director Nicke Widyawati believes that the company can produce batteries and increase the penetration of electric vehicles. This is because Indonesia's nickel reserves are quite promising.
"We are confident that with nickel reserves in Indonesia, we can produce batteries and increase EV penetration," she said at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, as reported by Pertamina's
official website, Monday (23/1).
According to her, Pertamina has infrastructure that can be optimized for the entry of electric vehicles, and has segmentation data on characteristics, mobility, and purchasing ability.
In addition, Pertamina also has more than 7,400 gas stations, 6,100 Pertashop, and 63,000 LPG outlets
. Pertamina is also ready to collaborate with other parties from various countries to develop EV batteries and optimize their infrastructure.
Nicke said this commitment is in line with recommendations put forward by the B20 Energy, Sustainability and Climate Task Force (B20-TF ESC), one of whose recommendations is to accelerate ecosystem development.
"We propose several policy recommendations and policy actions, especially how to accelerate EV penetration in each country," she said.
Nicke revealed that the policy recommendations include accelerating the use of sustainable energy, ensuring a just and affordable transition, and increasing energy security.
To accelerate the use of sustainable energy, Pertamina targets energy efficiency, with electrification being the determining success factor.
"There are demand-side energy efficiency targets, how to manage demand-side energy efficiency, and we believe electrification to be a key success factor," she said.
In addition, Nicke also highlighted the need for financing, especially from developed countries, considering that the energy transition to renewable energy requires a very large capital investment.
The second policy recommendation is the need to ensure a just and affordable transition. In the recommendation, Nicke highlighted the need to prepare for a just transition from sectors affected by the energy transition to related sectors.
She said it was necessary to ensure sustainable practices in mineral access to build clean and low-carbon new energy infrastructure, including electric vehicles.
Then, the third recommendation is the need to increase energy security.
"We need frameworks and regulations like incentives to promote and accelerate the EV ecosystem," Nicke said.
Meanwhile, Investment Minister/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia said the development of the EV ecosystem in Indonesia has begun by involving foreign companies and SOEs, including Pertamina.
There are at least four companies that have investment plans in Indonesia to support EV development, including LG, CATL, Foxconn, and BritishVolt.
According to Bahlil, the government welcomes serious investors coming to Indonesia by providing easy licensing facilities and tax incentives.
