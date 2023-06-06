What's new

Restructured Pertamina targets revenue of $93 billion in 2024

Restructured Pertamina targets revenue of $93 billion in 2024

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ● Sun, September 19, 2021


Major restructuring completed recently at Pertamina is expected to help the state-owned energy giant achieve US$93 billion in revenue and $21 billion in net profit within three years.

State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir said given that the company was aiming for a valuation of $100 billion in 2024, booking $93 billion in revenue was not an impossible task. “I think it is possible to achieve the target,” he said in an interview with CNBC Indonesia on Thursday.

Restructured Pertamina targets revenue of $93 billion in 2024

Major restructuring completed recently at Pertamina is expected to help the state-owned energy giant achieve US$93 billion in revenue and $21 billion in net profit within three years.
AlhamduliLLAH, the target is likely achievable as in 2022 Pertamina has posted revenue at 85 billion USD.

Media briefing on Pertamina's 2022 Performance, Tuesday (6/6/2023). Photo: Fariza Rizky Ananda/coil© Provided by Coil

President Director of Pertamina, Nicke Widyawati, revealed that the net profit achievement was also in line with Pertamina's revenue of USD 85 billion or Rp 1,262.34 trillion.

 
Indonesia Pertamina finalising takeover of Shell's Masela shares -CEO​

JAKARTA, June 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia state energy firm Pertamina is finalising an acquisition of Shell's SHEL.L shares in the country's Masela gas project, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

Indonesia's energy minister on Monday said Pertamina was leading a consortium of investors to take over Shell's 35% participating interest in Masela block.

Authorities are keen to develop the project after years of delays.

"There are high hopes that this giant gas block can be developed soon so the gas asset in Masela can be monetised," chief executive Nicke Widyawati told a press conference.

Shell's Indonesian unit had so far declined to comment on the possible deal.

Government officials had repeatedly urged Shell to deliver on the sale and accused it of dragging it out.

 
BEFORE

------------

ExxonMobil exit warning of waning oil, gas industry

Fedina S. Sundaryani (The Jakarta Post) PREMIUM
Jakarta ● Fri, July 21 2017


The sudden exit of United States-based oil and gas giant ExxonMobil from the East Natuna energy block has become a major blow to Indonesia’s already struggling upstream oil and gas industry.

Investors’ appetite in the sector has long been waning even before ExxonMobil’s withdrawal announcement on Tuesday, due to concerns on regulatory uncertainties and lengthy red tape, in addition to the persistently low global oil prices.

ExxonMobil exit warning of waning oil, gas industry

The sudden exit of United States-based oil and gas giant ExxonMobil from the East Natuna energy block has become a major blow to Indonesia’s already struggling upstream oil and gas industry
Pertamina Remanages East Natuna Block, Disburses Investment of IDR 194.5 Billion

20210816025254902_2610162b26244e7a8569667743481df2-1.jpeg


The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources officially established a subsidiary of PT Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE), PT Pertamina East Natuna to manage the East Natuna Block.


Nyoman Ary Wahyudi - Bisnis.com 30 May 2023 | 19:02 p.m.


Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has officially established PT Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) subsidiary, PT Pertamina East Natuna, to manage the East Natuna Block through an initial investment commitment of US $ 13 million or equivalent to IDR 194.5 billion (assuming an exchange rate of IDR 14,968 per US dollar).

Through this initial investment, PT Pertamina East Natuna will conduct G&G studies, acquisition and processing of 3D seismic data with an area of 430 square kilometers and 1 exploration drilling for the first 3 years.

"This is actually just the Arowana field with Barracuda, which here in D-Alpha is 70 percent Co2 yet," said Director General of Oil and Gas at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Tutuka Ariadji in Jakarta, Tuesday (30/5/2023).

Meanwhile, the East Natuna Block is estimated to store oil resources reaching 2.2 BBO and gas amounting to 300 BSCF. The potential of these resources stretches over a concession area of 10,484.39 square kilometers.

"Pertamina will explore later, after that the last document will determine the exploration status (PSE) to be included in the development plan (PoD)," Tutuka said.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources through the signing of the Work Area Production Sharing Contract (WK) at the Heritage Building of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Jakarta, Tuesday (30/5/2023).

In addition to the East Natuna Block, there are two fields that are also given to Cooperation Contract Contractors (KKKS), namely Cage and Peri Mahakam.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources recorded a total investment of US $ 22.7 million and a signature bonus of US $ 600,000.

As is known, the Working Area (WK) of the Cage and Peri Mahakam (Exploration WK) is an area auctioned by the Government through the 2022 Phase II Direct Bidding Auction for the period November 2022 - January 2023 and the winner has been announced on February 22, 2023.

The Exploration WK Production Sharing Contract for the three WK has a period of 30 years.

"All KKKS have completed their financial obligations, namely the payment of signature bonuses and submitted implementation guarantees in accordance with applicable regulations before signing the cooperation contract," he said.

Pertamina Kelola Ulang Blok East Natuna, Kucurkan Investasi Rp194,5 Miliar

Kementerian ESDM resmi menetapkan anak usaha PT Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE), PT Pertamina East Natuna untuk mengelola Blok East Natuna.
Indos said:

Indonesia Pertamina finalising takeover of Shell's Masela shares -CEO​

JAKARTA, June 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia state energy firm Pertamina is finalising an acquisition of Shell's SHEL.L shares in the country's Masela gas project, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

Indonesia's energy minister on Monday said Pertamina was leading a consortium of investors to take over Shell's 35% participating interest in Masela block.

Authorities are keen to develop the project after years of delays.

"There are high hopes that this giant gas block can be developed soon so the gas asset in Masela can be monetised," chief executive Nicke Widyawati told a press conference.

Shell's Indonesian unit had so far declined to comment on the possible deal.

Government officials had repeatedly urged Shell to deliver on the sale and accused it of dragging it out.

Shell plans to exit gas-rich Masela Block project​

Shell plans to exit gas-rich Masela Block project



Norman Harsono (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta
Tue, July 7, 2020



Dutch oil and gas giant Shell plans to sell its 35 percent stake in the gas-rich Masela Block, including in a major gas project, according to an official familiar with the matter.

Upstream Oil and Gas Special Regulatory Taskforce (SKK Migas) operations deputy Julius Wiratno told The Jakarta Post on Monday that Shell’s decision was based on the current low crude oil prices and development delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read also: Indonesia aims to double gas production by 2030 with major projects in pipeline

“The process goes on. They cannot just pull out like that. They have to remain committed to their plans for this year, even if it’s at a limping pace,” he said. “The show must go on.”

Shell and Japan’s Inpex Corp, which controls the remaining 65 percent stake, were slated to develop a multibillion dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in the Abadi field in the Masela Block, which holds an estimated 10.7 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves. The block is located in the southeastern Arafura sea.

Julius said the government and companies had already signed deals on the block’s development plans. The two entities recently agreed to develop the LNG plant on Yamdena Island.

“It's becoming a wait and see situation and, maybe, there will be a recalculation,” he said.

The facility, slated to begin operations in 2027, is expected to produce 9.5 million tons of LNG per year and thus, help Indonesia realize its dream of becoming a global gas exporting economy by 2030.

Read also: Indonesia, Inpex agree on Masela development plan

Shell’s planned exit leaves a question mark over the fate of the Masela development, which had already been delayed for several years, due to disagreements over development plans.
Shell declined to comment, while Inpex was not immediately available for comment.

According to an AsiaTimes article on June 25 that cited anonymous sources, Shell’s plan to exit the Masela Block was due to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s decision to build the LNG facility onshore, which removed the need for Shell’s floating LNG (FLNG) technology.

“Inpex is really upset and there is no agreement on how to proceed. The situation is really bad. Inpex feels betrayed and Shell is dragging its feet,” a source said.

Shell reportedly plans to sell its stake for US$2 billion dollars. Inpex wanted to buy the stake but at one-fifth of the price, said another source cited in the article.

Read also: Red flags raised for onshore Masela project

Shell, Inpex and SKK Migas initially planned to develop the LNG facility offshore but met resistance from former coordinating economic minister Rizal Ramli, who pushed for onshore development to create jobs for local residents.

The offshore versus onshore debate dragged on such that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo personally intervened in late 2015. He chose to develop the project onshore, despite a privately-hired consultant recommending otherwise.

However, SKK Migas’s Julius refuted the article, saying that Shell’s exit decision was based on low crude oil prices and development delays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shell plans to exit gas-rich Masela Block project

They cannot just pull out like that. They have to remain committed to their plans for this year, even if it’s at a limping pace,” said SKK Migas operations deputy Julius Wiratno. “The show must go on.”
France’s Total exits Indonesia fuel retail market

French oil company Total headquarters in La Defense business district, near Paris, on Oct. 21, 2014. (AFP/Martin Bureau)

Vincent Fabian Thomas (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ● Tue, May 11, 2021


Total Oil has closed all of its gas stations in Indonesia as the French oil and gas supermajor throws in the towel in a market overwhelmingly dominated by state-owned Pertamina.

Total Oil Indonesia marketing manager Magdalena Naibaho said on Tuesday that the Paris-based company had closed all 18 of its gas stations across Greater Jakarta and Bandung.

“This decision is in line with Total’s global strategy to actively manage our business portfolio,” she told The Jakarta Postvia text message. Magda noted that Total would still continue its lubricant selling operations as the other component of its local downstream business. However, she declined to comment on the tight market competition.

The decision makes Total the second oil and gas company to exit Indonesia’s fuel retail market after Malaysia’s Petronas...

France’s Total exits Indonesia fuel retail market

The decision makes Total the second oil and gas company to exit Indonesia’s fuel retail market after Malaysia’s Petronas in August 2012.
RI Rich in Nickel, Pertamina Ready to Produce Electric Vehicle Batteries​

Monday, 23 Jan 2023 11:10 WIB


PT Pertamina (Persero) is ready to develop an electric vehicle (EV) battery ecosystem by optimizing nickel resources in the country. Nickel is one of the raw materials for making EV batteries.

Pertamina President Director Nicke Widyawati believes that the company can produce batteries and increase the penetration of electric vehicles. This is because Indonesia's nickel reserves are quite promising.

"We are confident that with nickel reserves in Indonesia, we can produce batteries and increase EV penetration," she said at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, as reported by Pertamina's official website, Monday (23/1).

According to her, Pertamina has infrastructure that can be optimized for the entry of electric vehicles, and has segmentation data on characteristics, mobility, and purchasing ability.

In addition, Pertamina also has more than 7,400 gas stations, 6,100 Pertashop, and 63,000 LPG outlets. Pertamina is also ready to collaborate with other parties from various countries to develop EV batteries and optimize their infrastructure.

Nicke said this commitment is in line with recommendations put forward by the B20 Energy, Sustainability and Climate Task Force (B20-TF ESC), one of whose recommendations is to accelerate ecosystem development.

"We propose several policy recommendations and policy actions, especially how to accelerate EV penetration in each country," she said.

Nicke revealed that the policy recommendations include accelerating the use of sustainable energy, ensuring a just and affordable transition, and increasing energy security.

To accelerate the use of sustainable energy, Pertamina targets energy efficiency, with electrification being the determining success factor.

"There are demand-side energy efficiency targets, how to manage demand-side energy efficiency, and we believe electrification to be a key success factor," she said.

In addition, Nicke also highlighted the need for financing, especially from developed countries, considering that the energy transition to renewable energy requires a very large capital investment.

The second policy recommendation is the need to ensure a just and affordable transition. In the recommendation, Nicke highlighted the need to prepare for a just transition from sectors affected by the energy transition to related sectors.

She said it was necessary to ensure sustainable practices in mineral access to build clean and low-carbon new energy infrastructure, including electric vehicles.

Then, the third recommendation is the need to increase energy security.

"We need frameworks and regulations like incentives to promote and accelerate the EV ecosystem," Nicke said.

Meanwhile, Investment Minister/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia said the development of the EV ecosystem in Indonesia has begun by involving foreign companies and SOEs, including Pertamina.

There are at least four companies that have investment plans in Indonesia to support EV development, including LG, CATL, Foxconn, and BritishVolt.

According to Bahlil, the government welcomes serious investors coming to Indonesia by providing easy licensing facilities and tax incentives.

RI Kaya Nikel, Pertamina Siap Produksi Baterai Kendaraan Listrik

Pertamina menyatakan siap memproduksi baterai kendaraan listrik demi optimalkan potensi nikel RI.
