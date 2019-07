Restoring forests could capture two-thirds of the carbon humans have added to the atmosphere

Tree planting is no quick climate fix. It can take decades of growth for the carbon storage to reach its full potential. A more immediate benefit can come from halting deforestation, says Crowther, which costs our planet around 15 billion trees each year.





But although tree planting on such a colossal scale faces significant challenges (not least identifying who owns the land in question, and securing the rights to plant and maintain trees there), widespread efforts are already underway.

The Australian government has announced it will plant 1 billion trees by 2030; work is underway on a "Great Green Wall" to stop the spread of the Sahara by restoring 100 million hectares of degraded land (and sequester 250 million tons of carbon), and China's anti-desertification program, also known as the "Great Green Wall," has planted more than 50 billion trees since the 1970s. The UN-endorsed Bonn Challenge aims to reforest 350 million hectares of degraded land globally by 2030.





Africa's "Great Green Wall" aims to slow down desertification.

Myles Allen, professor of geosystem science at the University of Oxford, said the study had overestimated the reduction in atmospheric carbon, and added: "Restoration of trees may be 'among the most effective strategies,' but it is very far indeed from 'the best climate change solution available,' and a long way behind reducing fossil fuel emissions to net zero.

Crowther stressed that the potential of forest restoration mustn't be at the expense of reducing carbon emissions.

"Often when we do these papers people say this will disincentivize people cutting their emissions," he said. "Obviously, we must reduce emissions as much as we can, it's a huge priority, but even if we stop emissions now there are still 300 gigatons (billion tons) in the atmosphere that will keep warming the planet, and this restoration could cut vast amounts of that."





