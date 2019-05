Good will gesture from Pakistan to Afghanistan

Was wondering , what measures should Pakistan take to help develop a mutually beneficial relation with Afghanistan , considering we housed 14 million refugees for 40 yearsTheir must be a mechanism by which we can rest the ties , move some or all refugees back and perhaps work on a visa basis between Afghanistan-PakistanBorder security is tense but for , people who have been properly vetted , and paperwork checked as valid traders I think we can move towards a mutually beneficial trade relationEvents like bombing inside Pakistan from Afghan military of course would not be tolerated and is a very negative scenario and Pakistan has already established that fact.Presently in Pakistan , the damage from Terrorism from Afghanistan has changed public perception, about open border but Pakistan still houses alot of Afghan migrants who call Pakistan homeSo I am sure their must a middle groundFriendship gate