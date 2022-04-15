What's new

Rest In Peace - Bilquis Edhi

Inna Lillah e WA Inna Eleh E Rajeoon
IMG-20220415-WA0023.jpg


Web Desk
Bilquis Edhi passes away in Karachi

KARACHI – Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of late Pakistani humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, has passed away at the age of 74.
She breathed her last at a private hospital where she was under treatment for the past three days after her blood pressure suddenly dropped.
Bilquis Edhi, a professional nurse, was heading the Bilquis Edhi Foundation after the demise of her husband in 2016.
She is survived by four children – Faisal, Kubra, Zeenat and Almas – from her marriage with Abdul Sattar Edhi.

This is a developing story.


Bilquis Edhi passes away in Karachi

KARACHI – Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of late Pakistani humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, has passed away at the age of 74.
