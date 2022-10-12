Responsibility was mine, actual rule was someone else’s: Imran on his time as prime minister

SaadH said: Only solution/paradigm for Pakistan or any other third world Muslim/ME country aspiring to break the chains of colonial slavery is through bloody revolution a la the Taliban. Click to expand...

There cannot be a revolution when the Army is staying united. After what happen in Syria and Libya, I believe there will be no Army personnel that will support that bloody revolution idea.Afghanistan is different case, Taliban has already been a power since 1990's due to Afganistan war when they are under USSR occupation. The same thing like in Indonesia, there was huge Islamist militant power coming out after we gain real independence in 1949 (defeating Dutch). Then civil war happening in Indonesia during that moment, but the result is in the opposite of Afganistan story.The change of a nation usually happen after the upper middle class and intellectuals have similar voice. The lower middle class and the poor will likely follow them if the voice is very logic. If the voice is strong enough then it can reform the mind of the military leaders as they know it is the route that is needed for the nation to be successful.The civilian leaders should also show some maturity among them when they are debating and it means dont let the words like traitors are even spoken to their opponent. By watching what happen in Thailand, Tunisia, Sudan, and Egypt, we can surely understand that if the civilian power are too divided and hate each other, the military will have more moral support from the people to intervene and become the real ruler to provide stability and security of the nation