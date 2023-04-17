What's new

Responsibility Lies With Modi & Doval For Pulwama Attack : Former Indian Army Chief.

New Delhi: General (Retired) Shankar Roychowdhury, a former chief of the Indian Army, said that the primary responsibility for the deaths of CRPF jawans in the Pulwama terror attack rests “on the government headed by the Prime Minister, who is advised by the national security adviser”.

PM Modi, NSA Doval Should Take Responsibility for Pulwama Attack: Former Indian Army Chief

General Shankar Roychowdhury said that large convoys moving along the national highway are always vulnerable to attack, adding that the area where the Pulwama terror attack had occurred had always been a very “vulnerable sector”.
Seems more and more people pointing fingers at what was obvious.
 
Also this....


Malik also claimed that when he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the failures that led to the attack, the latter told him to “stay quiet”. He said that NSA Doval also told him to remain silent.
 
We can hate modi as much we want to but we got to appreciate his dedication to win elections

He could have easily won 2019 elections due to all the anti Muslim bigotry rampant in India and his "performance" in 2002 but still this guy took no risk and sacrificed 40 soldiers of CRPF just to stay safe and for a sure victory

That is some top level dedication to win elections which we find lacking in even Pakistani politicians. Here this amritsari family is running away from elections sacrificing whole country in the process
 
New Delhi: General (Retired) Shankar Roychowdhury, a former chief of the Indian Army, said that the primary responsibility for the deaths of CRPF jawans in the Pulwama terror attack rests “on the government headed by the Prime Minister, who is advised by the national security adviser”.

PM Modi, NSA Doval Should Take Responsibility for Pulwama Attack: Former Indian Army Chief

General Shankar Roychowdhury said that large convoys moving along the national highway are always vulnerable to attack, adding that the area where the Pulwama terror attack had occurred had always been a very “vulnerable sector”.
Seems more and more people pointing fingers at what was obvious.
Yes, it is the responsibility of the government to defend its citizens and military personnel from terrorist assaults.

Even if attacks happen in Pakistan, it is the primary responsibility of the Pakistani government.

Well, the government is always in charge first and foremost when a terrorist incident occurs in any nation.
 
Modi hai to virat tanatani Hindu laikin sadqai ka concept usai bhi pata hai

Isi wajah sai us nai 40 bakrai sadqa kar diye elections k liye

Moral of the story: apnai jaan aur maal ka sadqa dia karo musalmanon
 
Dude the fact is
We can hate modi as much we want to but we got to appreciate his dedication to win elections

He could have easily won 2019 elections due to all the anti Muslim bigotry rampant in India and his "performance" in 2002 but still this guy took no risk and sacrificed 40 soldiers of CRPF just to stay safe and for a sure victory

That is some top level dedication to win elections which we find lacking in even Pakistani politicians. Here this amritsari family is running away from elections sacrificing whole country in the process
Let's be factual.
Suicide attacks are hardly heard of in IOK. Such an attack takes weeks if not months of planning. And it's not as if such large convoys run up and down in Pulwama on regular basis. How did the attacker knew all this.... He surely wasn't driving around in an explosive laden vehicle just hoping to find such a target.
 
Let's be factual.
Suicide attacks are hardly heard of in IOK. Such an attack takes weeks if not months of planning. And it's not as if such large convoys run up and down in Pulwama on regular basis. How did the attacker knew all this.... He surely wasn't driving around in an explosive laden vehicle just hoping to find such a target.
surveillance

months of planning must have gone into it

with a little help from seema par khoofias :angel:

well planned tha scene
 
Yes, it is the responsibility of the government to defend its citizens and military personnel from terrorist assaults.

Even if attacks happen in Pakistan, it is the primary responsibility of the Pakistani government.

Well, the government is always in charge first and foremost when a terrorist incident occurs in any nation.
But then if the government tries to hush up everything then obviously all is not according to the book. ( Read Post =2)
 

