Responsibility Lies With Modi & Doval For Pulwama Attack : Former Indian Army Chief.

New Delhi: General (Retired) Shankar Roychowdhury, a former chief of the Indian Army, said that the primary responsibility for the deaths of CRPF jawans in the Pulwama terror attack rests “on the government headed by the Prime Minister, who is advised by the national security adviser”.
@Areesh @villageidiot @VIRUS @PanzerKiel @Signalian
Seems more and more people pointing fingers at what was obvious.
PM Modi, NSA Doval Should Take Responsibility for Pulwama Attack: Former Indian Army Chief
General Shankar Roychowdhury said that large convoys moving along the national highway are always vulnerable to attack, adding that the area where the Pulwama terror attack had occurred had always been a very “vulnerable sector”.
