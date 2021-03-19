'Respecting Hindu Beliefs', Meat Shops in Gurgaon to Be Closed on Tuesdays

To this, Subash Singhala, councillor of Ward 18, said there is no question of shutting down butcher shops on Sundays due to peak sales, but insisted that they be shut on Tuesday “respecting Hindu beliefs”.



Concurring with Singhala’s view, Mayor Madhu Azad and other members of the House said meat shops will not be opened on Tuesdays henceforth. “They [those arguing based on Hindu sentiments] are completely right, we are all agreed that meat shops remain closed on Tuesdays,” Azad said.