'Respect territorial integrity of other nations,' India's veiled attack on China and Pakistan

'Respect territorial integrity of other nations,' India's veiled attack on China and Pakistan​

Updated: Aug 23, 2022


India has called out Pakistan and China at the United Nations meet on Monday. In a veiled dig, India's permanent representative to UN called for countries to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity.

www.wionews.com

'Respect territorial integrity of other nations,' India's veiled attack on China and Pakistan

India has called out Pakistan and China at the United Nations meet on Monday. In a veiled dig, India's permanent representative to UN called for countries to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity.
She has a nerve to keep a straight face and talk about these things. The very sane organisation she sits in has passed a UN resolution against their occupation of Kashmiris. As a former BRIT colony, India is just copying its former master’s strategy. Sikkim is now an Indian state. Bhutan is a quasi-colony, which may be the only sovereign nation in the world world whose foreign and defense policies are dictated by another nation. Indians have become such bare face liars they cannot see the mirror in front of their face s
 
India shall stop worrying about Pakistan. Pakistan is no more a threat to India. Both Pakistan and its armed forces are doomed, perhaps, for ever.
 

