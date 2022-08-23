'Respect territorial integrity of other nations,' India's veiled attack on China and Pakistan​

beijingwalker
'Respect territorial integrity of other nations,' India's veiled attack on China and PakistanUpdated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:26 AM(IST) WION
India has called out Pakistan and China at the United Nations meet on Monday. In a veiled dig, India's permanent representative to UN called for countries to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity.
www.wionews.com