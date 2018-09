Rehman Malik is one of most stupid men ever to become a minister in Pakistan. Fake degrees and highly corrupt guy who owns billions worth of properties in London, has corruption as the only common interest with Asif Zardari that bring the two close to each other and he became the minister. He should never be taken seriously.

I, war&peace, fully support Narenda Modi as the next PM of India. Rahul Gandhi is a clown and not worthy of becoming a PM.

Click to expand...