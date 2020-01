can some one imagine at saddam hussain era that Iraq will be under

shia militias

sunni militias

kurd militias

US forces

iranian forces

drone and air force bases

dozens of foreign intelligence agencies

alqaida

ISIS

the enemies of iraq made this wonderful country as play ground for then US drone fires missiles on Iranian general in Baghdad . in Saddam era someone can imagine that Iranian generals and solders roaming in iraq and fighting proxies ? even Saddam was bad but this situation is worse . i think people in iraq now may be missing that era of Saddam .



its a great great lesson for those whom have brains . even though our politicians are corrupt our bureaucracy is useless and our forces make so many mistakes we must support our forces and system because once system collapse like iraq libya syria countries became jungle and no wall can protect citizens from hell fire .that is why i always support our system because going out from this system will open the doors of hell on us . we also have no shortage of enemies . thanks pakistani forces and politicians we are still save and united . at least when we sleep at night we know there is next day we did not have fear of overnight bombing missile attacks intelligence based operations killing or IED mortar blast our country is today safe because of blood our forces law enforcement agencies police and citizens /politicians give in past many years .those whom looking for bloody revolution or sharia style laws better migrate to iraq syria afghanistan and leave us alone .those whom are more arab then arabs those whom are more Iranians then Iranians themselves and those whom follow sectarianism more then pakistan should be neutralized before they convert us another yemen syra iraq .



pakistan zindabad

pak forces paindabad

pakistani public jeety raho abad raho

