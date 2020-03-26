What's new

Resistance Bands vs Weights?

Savak

Aug 14, 2018
Does anyone exercise using resistance bands at home? I have taken to it recently because i got frustrated waiting around for gyms to open, they finally opened gyms in Toronto in August but have shut them down again because of the rising number of cases, my prediction is that the gyms will remain shut till the end of the Winter i.e. May 2021 because this virus is most effective during the cooler weathers.

Surprisingly i have found the Resistance bands to be pretty decent, the only exercises i have not been able to do are the legs i.e. leg extensions, leg press machines and will have to find a creative way to do it. Using the resistance bands in my opinion is mostly about creativity and practice.

Just wanted to know if anyone over here is using this mode of exercising and what are their views on it?
 
HushShah

HushShah

Mar 3, 2019
They are not a bad option at all, however if you want to improve your strength then weights are the way to go. I always use bands for warming up / cooling down , helps greatly if you don't want to do cardio for warming up.
 
