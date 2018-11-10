What's new

Resign policy for SSRC (5 year bond) for Doctors

Hi. I genuinely need some info and guidance regarding this issue.

Army hires civilian doctors through SSRC (short service regular commission) for 5 years bond. However they are not automatically released after 5 years of service. There is no info before joining or after joining officially in any form that they will not be allowed to leave after the bond years (which makes the bond useless anyway, as if it's not going to be fulfilled then there is no point in getting it signed anyway).

Many people who resign after completion of their bond don't get the release too and are forced to serve indefinitely (for 24 years, like normal army medical college doctors).

Query 1 is: Who can be approached or contacted to get this sorted out? Like who can ensure that the government organization fulfills their promise of bond years and lets the individuals leave after completion of their agreed bond.

Query 2 is: If those individuals stop going to unit / job after completion of their bond years, are they still going to be arrested & names put in ECL etc. as per constitution of Pakistan?

Please note: I have asked this question from army doctors of senior ranks too, and they all are clueless & all respond that their is no such thing as resign for any doctor, no matter for how many years he joined as per bond.
 
Hi. I genuinely need some info and guidance regarding this issue.

Army hires civilian doctors through SSRC (short service regular commission) for 5 years bond. However they are not automatically released after 5 years of service. There is no info before joining or after joining officially in any form that they will not be allowed to leave after the bond years (which makes the bond useless anyway, as if it's not going to be fulfilled then there is no point in getting it signed anyway).

Many people who resign after completion of their bond don't get the release too and are forced to serve indefinitely (for 24 years, like normal army medical college doctors).

Query 1 is: Who can be approached or contacted to get this sorted out? Like who can ensure that the government organization fulfills their promise of bond years and lets the individuals leave after completion of their agreed bond.

Query 2 is: If those individuals stop going to unit / job after completion of their bond years, are they still going to be arrested & names put in ECL etc. as per constitution of Pakistan?

Please note: I have asked this question from army doctors of senior ranks too, and they all are clueless & all respond that their is no such thing as resign for any doctor, no matter for how many years he joined as per bond.
As you correctly surmised, one can resign but getting it accepted is not a given like the famous line in Hotel California says. It takes some "extra" measures to get the final approvals but they are not easy.
 
You can apply for.resignation from your commission without any benefit.
Can you please elaborate that? If SSRC bond by law means that the officer won't get any benefits then obviously one will not demand them too.

As you correctly surmised, one can resign but getting it accepted is not a given like the famous line in Hotel California says. It takes some "extra" measures to get the final approvals but they are not easy.
What are those extra steps?
 
I'm still not sure what you're referring to? what's the legal & safest way to do that?
If you are able to do so, get ex-Pakistan leave and resign from abroad. Then use suitable inducements to move your case to the top for approval. It will take a few years and you will need to pay back all expenses related to the bond while forfeiting all benefits, but it can be done. Just be sure that you can manage it all first before embarking on this quest.
 
If you are able to do so, get ex-Pakistan leave and resign from abroad. Then use suitable inducements to move your case to the top for approval. It will take a few years and you will need to pay back all expenses related to the bond while forfeiting all benefits, but it can be done. Just be sure that you can manage it all first before embarking on this quest.
yes but you should also tell our friend here that Fauj won't let him return for few years either till they have reached a settlement
@Dr K i have tried to look up a news clipping for you but it was not successful, couldn't find it..
as Vcheng uncle suggested above, this is the only way out, am surprised your senior doctors did not know about them because many have gone down this path, some were successful and some failed.... the doctors who went to study abroad but chose not to return :D

fount it
Deserter army doctors in US, UK in trouble
ISLAMABAD: Innumerable Pakistan Army officers belonging to its Medical Corps, including colonels and majors, have deserted during their foreign training courses, it was learnt.
After having graduated from the Army Medical College and commissioned in the Pakistan Army’s Medical Corps, these army officers when sent to foreign countries like the US, the UK and Australia never came back.
According to sources, the Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army has formally approached the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) with the first batch of deserter officers to de-notify their registration.
The PMDC, the sources said, has also been asked to get the registration of these deserters cancelled in the countries of their present residence.
The actual number of these deserters is said to be quite high but the army authorities have so far communicated the names of 10 officers. The PMDC has been asked “to de-notify registration of Army Medical Corps deserter officers with PMDC and parallel organisations of adopted/host countries of these officers”.
Most of these deserters were sent abroad for higher education/training on government expenses but they opted not to come back and started practising medicine in the countries like US, UK and Australia.
The names of the first batch of 10 officers facing action include Lt Col Farook Yousaf Khan (PA-111887), went to USA and deserted with effect from Sept 1, 1995; Maj Muhammad Khalid Jamal Ghani (PA-101770), went to USA and deserted w.e.f Nov 28, 1999; Maj Adnan Mansoor (PA-101860), gone to UK and deserted w.e.f Jan 08, 1996; Maj Riaz Ahmed (PA-102286), deserted w.e.f Dec 26, 1998; Maj Amir Riaz Malik (PA-102562), deserted w.e.f Nov 19, 2001 and had gone to UK; Maj Syed Babar Ajaz (PA-102748), deserted w.e.f Oct 05, 2000 and had gone to UK; Maj Hif Ur Rehman (PA-102768), deserted on Sept 27, 2002, had gone to UK; Maj Hafeez Khalid (PA-103143), deserted w.e.f July 05, 2009, had gone to Australia; Maj Syed Sibte

Hadi (PA-116713), deserted w.e.f Jan 03, 2001, had gone to UK; and Capt Zaeem Azhar Siddiqi (PA-102215), deserted w.e.f Sept 04, 1996, had gone to US.
Some of these officers were sent on a four year course, some had gone for two years training and a few had gone for foreign courses on their own expenses but never came back.On the basis of the request from the Pakistan Army, the PMDC is now supposed to move against these officers by de-notifying their registration as doctors.
 
If you are able to do so, get ex-Pakistan leave and resign from abroad. Then use suitable inducements to move your case to the top for approval. It will take a few years and you will need to pay back all expenses related to the bond while forfeiting all benefits, but it can be done. Just be sure that you can manage it all first before embarking on this quest.
You mean army will never follow and fulfill its own bond agreement of 5 years & only way out is running away?
 
yes but you should also tell our friend here that Fauj won't let him return for few years either till they have reached a settlement
I did tell him clearly that it will take a few years, but once all the settlement is done, there should be no more issues. The problem is getting there, as your news story clearly illustrates.

You mean army will never follow and fulfill its own bond agreement of 5 years & only way out is running away?
The Army will follow its own set rules and procedures in trying to retain trained manpower, while the manpower may want to pay off their bonds and try to leave. It is all a matter of the rights of the individual over the control of a military organization, and one may have different views based on which side of the fence they happen to sit. What is running away to one person may feel like sweet freedom to another.
 
I did tell him clearly that it will take a few years, but once all the settlement is done, there should be no more issues. The problem is getting there, as your news story clearly illustrates.



The Army will follow its own set rules and procedures in trying to retain trained manpower, while the manpower may want to pay off their bonds and try to leave. It is all a matter of the rights of the individual over the control of a military organization, and one may have different views based on which side of the fence they happen to sit. What is running away to one person may feel like sweet freedom to another.
So is there any legal way to force military to follow the law and let the individual leave as per his signed job contract? As running away is an insult to both individual & to the organization.
 
Hi. I genuinely need some info and guidance regarding this issue.

Army hires civilian doctors through SSRC (short service regular commission) for 5 years bond. However they are not automatically released after 5 years of service. There is no info before joining or after joining officially in any form that they will not be allowed to leave after the bond years (which makes the bond useless anyway, as if it's not going to be fulfilled then there is no point in getting it signed anyway).

Many people who resign after completion of their bond don't get the release too and are forced to serve indefinitely (for 24 years, like normal army medical college doctors).

Query 1 is: Who can be approached or contacted to get this sorted out? Like who can ensure that the government organization fulfills their promise of bond years and lets the individuals leave after completion of their agreed bond.

Query 2 is: If those individuals stop going to unit / job after completion of their bond years, are they still going to be arrested & names put in ECL etc. as per constitution of Pakistan?

Please note: I have asked this question from army doctors of senior ranks too, and they all are clueless & all respond that their is no such thing as resign for any doctor, no matter for how many years he joined as per bond.
Civil docs joining army by SSRC with 5 yrs bond are different from AMC drs with lengthy service time .so You can leave Armed forces after your designated timeframe . No legal obligations applied . No one gonna arrest you . No one can put your name on ECL . Just relax man . They cant force you to work more if you don't want it . All those legal and military related complications are for AMC doctors .
Joining as M.B.B.S aged under 28 , gets rank of Captain and work as Medical officer .
Joining as M.B.B.S , FCPS / MRCP aged under 35 , gets rank of Major and work as specialist .
Complete your designated timeframe and after that if you want to resign you can do it without any issue regardless of any exceptional situation like in case of war time if u all of sudden resign even u can do it but u will get in trouble but in peace time . No problem at all
 
So is there any legal way to force military to follow the law and let the individual leave as per his signed job contract? As running away is an insult to both individual & to the organization.
Yes, there is a legal way. Bond holders are allowed to resign and pay off their bond legally. Doing this while inside the country is nearly impossible, and doing it while abroad is still difficult, but possible. No body can run away without fulfilling their bond or buying it out, and I did not suggest that.
 
Can you please elaborate that? If SSRC bond by law means that the officer won't get any benefits then obviously one will not demand them too.


What are those extra steps?
benefits like medical, pension etc is given to candidates after atleast 10 years of service. So if you resign before that, you will not get any benefit
 

