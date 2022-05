Resign policy for SSRC (5 year bond) for Doctors

VCheng said: If you are able to do so, get ex-Pakistan leave and resign from abroad. Then use suitable inducements to move your case to the top for approval. It will take a few years and you will need to pay back all expenses related to the bond while forfeiting all benefits, but it can be done. Just be sure that you can manage it all first before embarking on this quest. Click to expand...

Deserter army doctors in US, UK in trouble

yes but you should also tell our friend here that Fauj won't let him return for few years either till they have reached a settlement @Dr K i have tried to look up a news clipping for you but it was not successful, couldn't find it..as Vcheng uncle suggested above, this is the only way out, am surprised your senior doctors did not know about them because many have gone down this path, some were successful and some failed.... the doctors who went to study abroad but chose not to returnfount itISLAMABAD: Innumerable Pakistan Army officers belonging to its Medical Corps, including colonels and majors, have deserted during their foreign training courses, it was learnt.After having graduated from the Army Medical College and commissioned in the Pakistan Army’s Medical Corps, these army officers when sent to foreign countries like the US, the UK and Australia never came back.According to sources, the Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army has formally approached the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) with the first batch of deserter officers to de-notify their registration.The PMDC, the sources said, has also been asked to get the registration of these deserters cancelled in the countries of their present residence.The actual number of these deserters is said to be quite high but the army authorities have so far communicated the names of 10 officers. The PMDC has been asked “to de-notify registration of Army Medical Corps deserter officers with PMDC and parallel organisations of adopted/host countries of these officers”.Most of these deserters were sent abroad for higher education/training on government expenses but they opted not to come back and started practising medicine in the countries like US, UK and Australia.The names of the first batch of 10 officers facing action include Lt Col Farook Yousaf Khan (PA-111887), went to USA and deserted with effect from Sept 1, 1995; Maj Muhammad Khalid Jamal Ghani (PA-101770), went to USA and deserted w.e.f Nov 28, 1999; Maj Adnan Mansoor (PA-101860), gone to UK and deserted w.e.f Jan 08, 1996; Maj Riaz Ahmed (PA-102286), deserted w.e.f Dec 26, 1998; Maj Amir Riaz Malik (PA-102562), deserted w.e.f Nov 19, 2001 and had gone to UK; Maj Syed Babar Ajaz (PA-102748), deserted w.e.f Oct 05, 2000 and had gone to UK; Maj Hif Ur Rehman (PA-102768), deserted on Sept 27, 2002, had gone to UK; Maj Hafeez Khalid (PA-103143), deserted w.e.f July 05, 2009, had gone to Australia; Maj Syed SibteHadi (PA-116713), deserted w.e.f Jan 03, 2001, had gone to UK; and Capt Zaeem Azhar Siddiqi (PA-102215), deserted w.e.f Sept 04, 1996, had gone to US.Some of these officers were sent on a four year course, some had gone for two years training and a few had gone for foreign courses on their own expenses but never came back.On the basis of the request from the Pakistan Army, the PMDC is now supposed to move against these officers by de-notifying their registration as doctors.