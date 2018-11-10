Resign policy for SSRC (5 year bond) for Doctors

Hi. I genuinely need some info and guidance regarding this issue.



Army hires civilian doctors through SSRC (short service regular commission) for 5 years bond. However they are not automatically released after 5 years of service. There is no info before joining or after joining officially in any form that they will not be allowed to leave after the bond years (which makes the bond useless anyway, as if it's not going to be fulfilled then there is no point in getting it signed anyway).



Many people who resign after completion of their bond don't get the release too and are forced to serve indefinitely (for 24 years, like normal army medical college doctors).



Query 1 is: Who can be approached or contacted to get this sorted out? Like who can ensure that the government organization fulfills their promise of bond years and lets the individuals leave after completion of their agreed bond.



Query 2 is: If those individuals stop going to unit / job after completion of their bond years, are they still going to be arrested & names put in ECL etc. as per constitution of Pakistan?



Please note: I have asked this question from army doctors of senior ranks too, and they all are clueless & all respond that their is no such thing as resign for any doctor, no matter for how many years he joined as per bond.