TOLOnews reporter Mir Abed Joyenda visited Sabz Rang village of Qara Bagh district but found residents were mostly reluctant to speak on camera.However some said the Taliban are active in the Qara Bagh district but come from the Sabz Rang village and other areas and instill fear in the locals.“In the past there were no problems and security was good and people could walk around until 11 or 12 at night,” said Hamayoun, one local resident.“Only Allah knows where they (Taliban) are from, but they are here,” said Abdul Jamil another resident.But some residents said they are not aware of Taliban activities in the district.“I live here but no one has ever disturbed me,” said Malang, one resident.Sabz Rang village is in the Istalif district on the Kabul-North highway.Residents however warned that the presence of Taliban in the area could pose a big threat to the highway.Motorists and shopkeepers are also concerned about the increase of insecurity in the area.“They (Taliban) are coming from other areas and are active here,” said one motorist, Najib.“There are people along with Taliban from the area and some others are from other parts of the country that are active in the district,” said Abdul Hamid a shopkeeper.Qara Bagh police would not comment on any Taliban activity but the district governor said there was a chance they were in the area.“Taliban have some local associates especially in Sabz Rang village as they had in the past, so it may be possible they would have now too,” said Sharifi, the district governor.Qara Bagh district is just 30km outside of Kabul city and military experts believe that the Taliban's presence in the district is a serious cause for concern and that it poses a threat to the security of Kabul city.