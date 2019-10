colored glass glass soft plastic hard plastic biodegradable material Packing material magazines and newspaper metal (cans etc) household trash (burnable material) Batteries, Cells Electric bulbs. tube lights etc

Here in Sweden, this facility is provided free of cost by the commune because they know how to use the trash. It is in fact a valuable raw material for recycling, district heating, and bio fuel.But we as citizens, sort all our trash in categoriesSo we do the hardwork but then the communes ensures it to regularly take away the trash and empty the bins.