What's new

Residents of Clifton protest outside Cantonment Board Clifton head - Karachi

Jf Thunder

Jf Thunder

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 10, 2013
8,672
-4
8,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
it is an established fact that Cantonment Boards are one of the most corrupt institutions of the country
what did you expect?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ghazi52 Featured SC orders Sindh govt to get 229 official residences vacated Insaf - Justice 1
beijingwalker Beijing says residents can go mask-free as China COVID cases hit new lows COVID-19 Coronavirus 8
313ghazi Featured KP govt launches Sehat Sahulat programme for all residents of province Social & Current Events 14
beijingwalker Urumqi virus free, medical workers bow to thank city residents for cooperation and sacrifice COVID-19 Coronavirus 3
onebyone Thousands of #Wuhan residents enjoy the summer at the popular Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park China & Far East 0
B Non-Resident Pakistanis can now trade in shares on PSX and invest in Real Estate through NRVA – SBP Pakistan Economy 2
ejaz007 Indian actor Sameer Sharma found hanging from ceiling at Mumbai residence Central & South Asia 0
B Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 tourists from Da Nang after three residents contract Covid-19 China & Far East 7
beijingwalker Urumqi, Lockdown. China imposes mandatory virus testing for all residents in Urumqi China & Far East 55
beijingwalker Xinjiang residents debunk rumors of "forced demolition of mosques" China & Far East 18

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top