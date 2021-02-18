The disease sickened dozens of residents and killed at least two people at Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield. An expert said it was less likely for a respiratory outbreak to happen in July than in the winter.Speculation over COVID-19's origin continues to grow, with some people demanding that the U.S. government disclose more information on the lab's closure that may be connected to the outbreak.However, the Centers for Disease Control（CDC）could not provide more specific detailsthe New York Times reported.Is there any relationship between the Greenspring Community and the Fort Detrick？A stringer from the U.S. went to the two locations to find more.Read more：The veil of secrecy surrounding the U.S. Fort Detrick Lab and COVID-19Concerns raised over U.S. Fort Detrick Lab as COVID-19 rages