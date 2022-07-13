Reserves fall as external debt servicing rises

The country has been facing a serious threat from its external front as the State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to single digits despite a $2.3bn inflow from China late last month.



Pakistan could face a serious problem as its foreign exchange reserves fast depleting amid rising external debt servicing.The country’s external debt servicing rose to $10.886 billion in the first three quarters of 2021-22 compared to $13.38bn in the entire FY21.It was just $1.653bn in 1QFY22 against $3.51bn in the first quarter of 2020-21. However, the debt servicing jumped to $4.357bn in 2QFY22 and further to $4.875bn in 3QFY22.Initially, Beijing had agreed to roll over the syndicated loans before the ouster of the PTI government. However, the Shehbaz administration had to wait for two months to secure the Chinese loan.. The two governments in FY22 could not control the influx of huge imports totalling $80bn creating a large current account deficit (CAD).So far the CAD in 11MFY22 reached $15.199bn compared to just $1.183bn in the same period of last fiscal year. The huge CAD is alone enough to understand the external weakness of the economy.Despite record remittances and exports, the country is unable to get dollars from the international debt market.