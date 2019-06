Resent the United States to advocate an arms race, ASEAN in the "Xianghui" to dilute the South China Sea issue



media said that at the Shangri-La Dialogue that closed on June 2, the ASEAN side clearly maintained restraint on the South China Sea issue. Instead, they were very dissatisfied with the United States’ practice of advocating the expansion of military spending during the meeting.



According to Japan’s "Yomiuri Shimbun" reported on June 3, Vietnamese Defense Minister Wu Chunli delivered a speech on June 2, saying that it should be possible to solve the problem peacefully and emphasize the need to resolve disputes through dialogue.



The Philippine Defense Minister Lorenzana did not mention Zhongye Island in his speech. He only said that "no one can control unilaterally for the international trade artery such as the South China Sea."



Japanese media said that the reason for countries to exercise restraint is that China and ASEAN have begun consultations on the "South China Sea Code of Conduct", which aims to prevent disputes in the South China Sea. In addition, some countries within ASEAN also have a "convergent" attitude toward China.



According to Japan’s Asahi Shimbun, on June 3, the dissatisfaction of ASEAN countries with the United States was deeply rooted. US Acting Defense Minister Shanahan delivered a speech on June 1. When explaining the new Indo-Pacific strategy, he asked the countries in the region to expand their military spending. Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Defense Zhai Zhiwei said in an interview that Vietnam will not join the arms race and will not do anything that endangers regional peace.



Another country’s Defense Ministry official said that they did not intend to comply with the US request, and it is estimated that no other country would follow.