Research Report: Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA)

The Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) is aethno nationalist militant organization active since 2010 in the Sindh province of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Currently, SRA is active against the government of Pakistan and fighting for an independent Sindh.Pakistan’s terrorism monitoring authority “NACTA” added the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) to its Proscribed organization's list on 07 May, 2020.