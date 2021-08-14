Research Papers: Pakistani Aerospace Technologies

I felt I should make a new thread for these since there are many. These papers are by people closely affiliated with Pakistan's military R&D. Unfortunately, they are published in less-than-renowned places and therefore hard to get your hands on. I am posting them here for everyone's benefit. You can see many interesting things if you just scroll through them.
Multi-frequency analysis of Gaussian Process modeling for aperiodic RCS responses of a parameterize aircraft model
This attempts a ML based RCS estimator - uses JF17 for validation
Actual RCS numbers..yeah...
Comparison of SBR and MLFMM techniques for the computation of RCS of a fighter aircraft
Some RCS computation method comparison.
for JF17
