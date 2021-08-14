What's new

Research Papers: Pakistani Aerospace Technologies

I felt I should make a new thread for these since there are many. These papers are by people closely affiliated with Pakistan's military R&D. Unfortunately, they are published in less-than-renowned places and therefore hard to get your hands on. I am posting them here for everyone's benefit. You can see many interesting things if you just scroll through them.

Multi-frequency analysis of Gaussian Process modeling for aperiodic RCS responses of a parameterize aircraft model
This attempts a ML based RCS estimator - uses JF17 for validation
1634609103059.png

1634609117868.png

Actual RCS numbers..yeah...








Comparison of SBR and MLFMM techniques for the computation of RCS of a fighter aircraft
Some RCS computation method comparison.
1634609315959.png

1634609296661.png

for JF17
 

ISAR imaging using FFT with polar reformatting of measured RCS

Some research into detecting stealth fighters...but uses designs from Azm
1634609625284.png

1634609537503.png

1634609603558.png











Guidance and control of standoff air-to-surface carrier vehicle

GNC of IREK....you can even see a weird REK design which I guess was one of the initial designs:
1634609739898.png

desired range is 100-120 km
1634609770204.png
 

