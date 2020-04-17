Reseaech : The songwriter is creative -- the singer, not so much
Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Old School, Apr 17, 2020 at 12:32 AM.
- Similar Threads
-
- Replies:
- 5
- Views:
- 1,407
-
So much for corruptionSBD-3, Feb 24, 2017, in forum: Pakistani Siasat
- Replies:
- 0
- Views:
- 338
-
Why so much of hypocrisy ??Accolades, Feb 27, 2017, in forum: Members Club
- Replies:
- 3
- Views:
- 355
-
- Replies:
- 0
- Views:
- 346
-
why so much hate?Georg, Aug 19, 2018, in forum: World Affairs
- Replies:
- 17
- Views:
- 727
Loading...