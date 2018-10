With the country’s ever-increasing external debt being the talk of the town, firebrand cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who is infamous for his controversial speeches, has yet again made it to limelight with a free “nuskha” [prescription] for repaying Pakistan’s loans.“Just tell them to buzz off because interest is forbidden in Islam. Let them know that we’ll pay the basic amount but only when Pakistan has money,” he can be heard as saying in a video making rounds over the internet. https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2018/10/27/video-rescuing-pakistans-economy-the-khadim-rizvi-way/