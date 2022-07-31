What's new

Rescue 1122 to train Sri Lankan Army Engineers in Rescue Operations

A very proud moment for Pakistan to transition from a country that needed international assistance in rescue operations in 2005 to providing capacity development to neighbouring nations in 2022... I will update this thread with more details when they are shared by 1122 PRO and PEER ADPC.

1659254809332.png

Image shows Pakistani faculty from Rescue 1122 Emergency Services Academy and Emergency Services College Lahore with officers of the Sri Lankan Army.
 
Amazing we need rescue 1122 to expand even more in interior Sindh, Balochistan and erstwhile FATA.

Brave chaps.

Also, a looming question is rescue 1122 present in AJK and GB if so what is their capacity in these far-flung areas?

Always a pleasure reading your threads.
 

