Rescue 1122 to train Sri Lankan Army Engineers in Rescue Operations

RescueRanger
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
- Sep 20, 2008
- 11,863
- 175
- Country
-
- Location
-
A very proud moment for Pakistan to transition from a country that needed international assistance in rescue operations in 2005 to providing capacity development to neighbouring nations in 2022... I will update this thread with more details when they are shared by 1122 PRO and PEER ADPC.
Image shows Pakistani faculty from Rescue 1122 Emergency Services Academy and Emergency Services College Lahore with officers of the Sri Lankan Army.
Image shows Pakistani faculty from Rescue 1122 Emergency Services Academy and Emergency Services College Lahore with officers of the Sri Lankan Army.