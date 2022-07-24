RESCUE 1122 STARTS TELECOMMUNICATOR CPR

Telecommunicator Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (T-CPR) Workshop for Control Room In-charges (CRIs) from all districts of Punjab was organized at the Emergency Services Academy in collaboration with the Agha Khan University (AKU) Karachi and Resuscitation Academy Foundation USA to guide the caller for performing CPR on telephone till the emergency ambulance reaches the incident site.This step would definitely enhance the survival rate in case of emergencies like cardiac arrest, drowning and electrocution etc.These views were expressed by Director General Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer during the opening ceremony of the T-CPR workshop at the Academy. Dr. Adil Haider Dean, Agha Khan University Medical College, MS. Julie Buckingham Program Director QI T-CPR program, Ms. Ann Doll Executive Director Resuscitation Academy Foundation, Dr. Junaid Razzak, Director Center of Excellence for Trauma & Emergencies Agha Khan University, also expressed their views and appreciation about the first-ever launch of T-CPR in Pakistan.The workshop was attended by officers of Rescue headquarters & Academy and Control Room Incharges of all District Emergency Control Rooms as they have to ensure implementation of T-CPR in their respective Districts. Dr. Rizwan Naseer emphasized the importance of professionally trained Rescue Dispatchers in Emergency Control Rooms.Therefore, this workshop intended to impart training of T- CPR for call agents of the Rescue 1122 helpline, which would be helpful for cardiac arrest patients before the arrival of an ambulance and this step would increase the survival rate of heart patients. He hoped that this training will enhance the capacity of the Control Room Incharges and that these CRIs will replicate this training in their respective districts. DG further informed that a survey shall be conducted after three months to check the effectiveness of the T-CPR training in all districts.Dr Rizwan appreciated the team of Agha Khan for incorporating T-CPR training, the Pakistan Life Saver Program and for conducting evaluation of t Emergency Medical Technician training program in the rescue academy.