Rescue 1122 "service above self"

This year is the 16th anniversary of the Rescue 1122, and this thread is dedicated to a success story of mainstreaming emergency medical service and all hazard disaster response service in Pakistan.

rescue-1122-logo-EB0223EBC0-seeklogo.com.png


The journey beings with one man Dr. Rizwan Naseer a trauma surgeon by profession witnessed the abysmal state of pre-hospital care in Pakistan. Dr. Naseer approached many bodies to improve the state of pre-hospital care in Pakistan this included EDHI Ambulance, Civil Defence, Fire Brigade and the Red Crescent movement but there was little or no movement.

In 2004, Dr. Naseer put forward a proposal to the Government of Punjab to establish a modern ambulance service to serve the municipality of Lahore and thus on October the 14th, 2004, with 18 Mercedes Sprinter ambulances purchased through M/S Shahnawaz Pvt Limited, and 2 Rescue vehicles the Punjab Emergency Ambulance Service (PES) came into being, albeit on a "trial" basis.
pic_1543256650.jpg

Image 1: Rescue 1122 Central Station (Lahore) 2 x Mercedes Sprinter Ambulances and 1 Rescue Vehicle (Toyota Hilux), Circa 2006

Rescue 1122 was an immediate success and improved the way in which pre-hospital care was provided in the city, the framework was unique, because going beyond the traditional "meat wagon" approach of ambulance services in Pakistan — PES staffed modern and well equipped ambulances with trained emergency medical technicians and mapped out the nearest trauma center/burn centre and ensured patients were transported to the correct facility to receive advanced care.

Dr. Naseer stationed staff at these hospitals and introduced the Trauma Handover protocol
Trauma Reg Form PES -.png

Image 2: trauma registration form (c) Rescue 1122 Pakistan

The handover form would be completed by the EMT in the Ambulance and handed over to hospitals concerned to ensure that the patients care was fully documented, administration related hurdles reduced and lives saved by saving time that would be otherwise be wasted on outdated practices of patient registrations at hospital.

The devastating earthquake of October 8th, 2005 was challenging for the entire country, PES sent a team of emergency medical technicians (EMT's) and Ambulances to the collapsed Margalla Towers, and later to Muzzafarabad, witnessing the lack of capacity and level of suffering and devestation - compounded by poorly trained responsed the management of PES discovered the need for an organisation that can provide an "all hazard" approach to disaster and emergency management.

Oct 9 2005.png

Image 3: PES/1122 on scene of Margalla Towers on day 2 (October 9th, 2005).

2006: THE PUNJAB EMERGENCY SERVICE ACT 2006 is introduced and PES officially changes it's name to Rescue 1122. Owing to the success of the "trial" service in Lahore, the Government of Punjab agreed to task Dr. Rizwan Naseer to establish 1122 services in the following districts: Multan, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Murree and Bahawalpur.

The government of Punjab donated the grounds of the former new city GPO Bus depot to establish the Emergency Services Academy.
PESA Map.png

Image 4: Map of Punjab Emergency Services Academy, Lahore.

In 2006 & 2007 trainers form Rescue 1122 visited the Strathclyde Fire & Rescue Service to undergo training in Fire & Rescue skills to establish the fire fighting element of Rescue 1122.

1st Batch PESA.jpg

Image 5: First batch of Rescue 1122 staff and trainers "The Pioneer Batch".

The service designed it's own title for staff as "Rescuer" and developed a unique uniform modeled on the uniform of the London Ambulance Service, the use of the title "Rescuer" and the uniform was granted protection under law with the introduction of the PUNJAB EMERGENCY SERVICE ACT 2006.

Working Uniform 1122.png

Image 6: Rescue 1122 working dress uniform

Different Specialist Uniform.jpg

Image 7: Rescue 1122 specialist Uniforms (Left to Right): Firefighter with SCBA, HAZMAT Suit, CBRN Suit, Disaster Response Team Uniform, Emergency Medical Technician Uniform.

Ranks 1122.png

Image 8: Rescue 1122 Rank Structure

Another issue that presented itself was the lack of a off the shelf (Computer Assisted Dispatch and Call Logging Software), working with local software development company (LDS), Rescue 1122 developed a tailored, locally produced call logging, management software:
CMS 1.png

Image 9: Rescue 1122 Call logging software

In addition to the call logging software, in order to effectively manage resources at any given time, a locally designed, low cost automated resource location system was designed from the the ground up for Rescue 1122, which allowed control room supervisors and dispatchers to keep an eye on all available resources such as ambulances in real time.

ARLS Screen Shot.png

Image 10: Rescue 1122 ARLS(Automated Resource Location System)

Financial and political challenges:
As with everything in Pakistan, politics is never too far away and sadly Pakistan is known as the grave yard of development projects and good intentions. As the service grew so did the challenges, between 2014-2015 was the most challenging period for the national rescue service, on more than one occasion staff would work on a "voluntary" basis due to a shortage of funds to pay for salaries and the threat of the service being scrapped as it was a project of the previous political regime.

All PML-Q initiatives have been rolled back: Pervaiz - Newspaper - DAWN.COM
Time to rescue 1122? | Dialogue | thenews.com.pk

Failures and criticism:
Just like every other public body in Pakistan, Rescue 1122 is not free from criticism, incidents of failure and allegations of corruption or nepotism. The ineffective response to the LDA Plaza Fire was an eye opener for Rescue 1122 and it's lack of Aerial Ladders to reach high rise buildings in the city.


There has been criticism of the Director General (Dr. Rizwan Naseer) amid allegations of corruption and nepotism:




In 2017, the organisation faced another major trial when former Director General (Training) Brigadier (Retd) Aamir Hamza entered into a public feud with founder and DG (Rescue Operations) Dr. Rizwan Naseer.

Supporting indigenous manufacturing capacity and innovation:
The management of Rescue 1122 continues to support innovation in emergency management and support local businesses engaged in design and fabrication of indigenous rescue vehicles and ambulances:

01-Water-Rescue-Vehicle-2.png

Image 11: Locally Manufactured Water Rescue Vehicle

Fire-Fighting-Vehicle-09.png

Image 12: Locally manufactured Fire Vehicle

Rescue-Vehicle-43.jpg

Image 13: Locally manufactured Search and Rescue Vehicle

hiace_in_7.jpg

Image 14: Interior of locally fabricated Emergency Ambulances
Incident-command-control-vehicle-03.png

Image 15: Interior of locally fabricated Command & Control Vehicle.
Current Coverage: 36 Districts and 15 Tehsils
Rescue 1122 Service Area Map 2021.png


Current Capacity:
Staff7862
Rescue Stations102
Ambulances318
Rescue Vehicles65
Rescue Boats366
Fire Vehicles189
Water Bowsers42
Aerial Platforms14
Turntable Ladder
 
Since 2004 Rescue 1122 has attended;
Emergency telephone calls1,73,722,125
Road Traffic Collisions 2,842, 561
Medical Emergencies4,326,540
Fire Emergencies163,817
Crime related incidents267,280
Structural Collapse9,743
Drowning Incidents13,611

In the ongoing COVID 19 response, Rescue 1122 has assisted with the following:
Answered Covid related calls26818
Ration Requests21591
Covid Medical Calls3788
Covid Patients transported to hospital14,064
Covid patients transported to quarantine 3238
Covid Burials2450
Disinfection of public spaces
115,993
 
