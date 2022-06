RescueRanger said: Politics sir, politics. Even now the "consultant" they hired was not the one I would have recommended. But alas, what can you do. It's all about money! Click to expand...

You say money, I say beghairti. Pichlay kuch dinon say in logon kay liay itni ghaleez galian arahi hain moo par, then I think keh I am a mod, should rein them inBTW, why the need for a consultant? This model is operational in 3 provinces, why not borrow the guys from over there to get the initial setup up and running?